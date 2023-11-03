Highlights A win for Leeds United against Leicester City could provide a huge momentum boost and change their mentality for the rest of the season.

Leicester City has been dominating the Championship so far, with six straight wins and only one loss, making them favorites to run away with the title.

Despite the big gap in points, a win for Leeds would only leave them six points off the automatic promotion spots, making the race to catch up with Ipswich Town and Leicester City more exciting.

Leicester City host Leeds United on Friday night in a top of the table clash which could potentially be a classic Championship game.

The two sides were relegated from the Premier League last season, and they are both flying high in the table as it stands with the Foxes top whilst the Whites are in third place.

There is however a big gap between the two in points even though they are very close to each other as Enzo Maresca's side are 14 points ahead of Leeds which says it all about how much they have dominated so far.

So a result for Daniel Farke's side could give them a huge momentum boost knowing that they are capable of beating the best side in the league hence why it is the most intriguing fixture in this round of fixtures.

How important could a win for Leeds United be for the season as a whole?

Carlton Palmer has claimed that a positive result for Leeds could be a game changer for their mentality for the rest of the season.

Speaking to Football League World he said: "Leeds are not doing too shabby with four wins in their last six, I think for Leeds more mentally if they could get a win at Leicester away it would be a big confidence booster."

Farke's men would then only be six points off the automatic promotion places if that were to be the case and they could prove the race to catch Ipswich Town as well as the former Premier League Champions could be on therefore giving more impetus to the rest of the division.

Are Leicester City already running away with the league title?

Maresca has so far only lost one league game which was against Hull City back at the start of September and at the moment it looks like they cannot be stopped with Leeds being their next test.

Speaking about the game Palmer said: "It is still very early in the season but on paper it should be an absolute cracker both were tipped for automatic promotion before the start of the season.

"Leicester City are absolutely flying with six straight wins, they can play with a freedom and knowledge that should they lose to Leeds United they would still be 11 points clear of them."

It is a very comfortable position for the 2021 FA Cup winners to be in and should they win yet again it would be foolish to not think they will run away with the title.

This will be one of their toughest tests yet though and their fans will be demanding perfection which they have so often given them so far in this campaign.