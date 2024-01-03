Highlights Birmingham City's new manager shortlist includes Jesse Marsch, Lee Carsley, Tony Mowbray, and Steve Cooper.

Wayne Rooney was fired as the Blues boss after only two wins in 15 matches since his appointment.

Appointing Jesse Marsch would be a mistake as his playing style may not suit the current Birmingham squad.

Birmingham City's new manager shortlist includes former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch, according to Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports.

England U-21 coach Lee Carsley, ex-Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray, and recently sacked Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper are also in the frame.

Wayne Rooney was fired from his role as the Blues boss yesterday. Ironically, it was Leeds who Rooney last managed Birmingham against, having been relieved of his duties following a 3-0 loss to the Whites on New Year's Day.

All four stands of Elland Road were chanting that the former Manchester United manager would be “sacked in the morning” after Crysencio Summerville made it 3-0, including the away fans in the West Stand.

He leaves the club with just two wins in 15 matches since his appointment in October last year, with the club 20th in the table.

After taking over from John Eustace in October, Birmingham were sat in sixth in the league and challenging for the play-offs. The sacking of Eustace came as a shock, and Rooney was brought in by the owners due to his philosophy and playing style matching the ambition they had for the club.

His experience with Derby County and the MLS had some fans excited but Rooney failed to get the Blues fanbase onside after poor results to start off his time at the club from October 2023 onwards.

Marsch left a Premier League job earlier this year but his stock is lower than many of the names in the hat to replace Rooney, as he failed to show what he had in Austria with RB Salzburg on a consistent basis during his time in charge of Leeds.

However, Steve Spooner has been appointed interim boss while CEO Garry Cook has told fans that "the search for a successor begins with immediate effect". That Birmingham connection to America through the likes of Tom Brady and Tom Wagner may be part of the reason for Marsch's recent links to the club, as was the case with Rooney following his time with DC United.

Jesse Marsch linked to Birmingham City vacancy

FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith believes the Birmingham would be making a mistake in appointing the former USMNT international and ex-Leeds coach.

He said: "It really is making the John Eustace sacking more and more baffling to me, given that they were a solid outfit when they beat Leeds back in August, and they were occupying a top six spot when he went.

"They brought in Rooney to deliver this attacking brand of football, or at least the board wanted that attacking brand of football, but it's never really been his style at Derby or DC United.

"It suggests that the owners don't really know how to get what they want from this team, and you look at Marsch being linked, and it really underlines how his stock has dipped to be feasibly linked with this job.

"It would be a bad move all round for everyone. Marsch's counter-pressing style could be viable in the Championship, if given the right personnel, but he wouldn't have that at Birmingham.

"What we saw at Elland Road on New Year's Day was a midfield with a woeful shape and they lacked the intensity to press and cope with Leeds playing through them.

"Also, you've got to have a penny for Cody Drameh's thoughts in all of this if Marsch becomes his manager again, having scarcely been utilised during his time with Leeds."

Jesse Marsch verdict

As Smith alludes to, appointing Marsch would be another attempted shift in philosophy that they don’t have the personnel for, with some of Birmingham's best players wingers, and not options that would suit playing narrow in order to counter-press.

To have Marsch be a success, you need a squad that is capable of keeping up the intensity effectively for 90 minutes, and Birmingham's midfield lacks the athleticism and pressing intensity to do so as well.

Steve Cooper's name makes some sense, given how he had Swansea City and Nottingham Forest playing, which would make him a good fit from Birmingham's perspective but it's likely a little overambitious by the club's American owners.

Marsch, on the other hand, makes even less sense in their current situation, and other options fit the bill in terms of a more pragmatic style and in developing young talent.