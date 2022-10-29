“It won’t continue with me at the helm” – West Brom CEO reveals clear message he sent to Albion owner

West Bromwich Albion CEO Ron Gourlay has revealed he told owner Guochuan Lai that he can’t continue to hire and fire managers on a regular basis anymore, speaking to the Express and Star.

The Baggies have had eight managers at the helm since the departure of Tony Paul in November 2017, with Alan Pardew, Darren Moore, James Shan, Slaven Bilic, Sam Allardyce, Valerien Ismael and Steve Bruce all coming and going.

New boss Carlos Corberan, who was appointed earlier this week, will be hoping he can remain in his post longer than many of his predecessors, though he’s under pressure straight away to get results with his side sitting in 23rd place going into this afternoon’s clash against Sheffield United.

However, Gourlay has only been CEO during one of those sackings, with his appointment being announced just after the dismissal of Valerien Ismael. It remains unclear whether he played a part in the Frenchman’s dismissal.

He was in his current position when Steve Bruce was relieved of his duties earlier this month though – and undertook a lengthy managerial recruitment process in an attempt to find the best possible candidate for the top job.

Now Corberan is in place, Gourlay has advised the owner to back his current manager for the long term.

Speaking about Albion’s record of regularly sacking managers, he said: “It has to stop. My message to the owner was that it stops now, it can’t continue.

“It might be my view, but that’s what it is. It won’t continue with me at the helm.

“We can’t keep changing – somebody somewhere along the line has to be strong. That’s my position on this.”

The Verdict:

Gourlay is right, they can’t afford to keep firing managers but his appointment of Bruce was a disaster and he should be taking full responsibility for his decision to make a move for the former Newcastle United manager back in February.

Even by the CEO’s own admission, Bruce was on a one-man shortlist and it was clear there was no lengthy managerial process carried out, something that arguably cost them the play-offs and could be detrimental in their quest to be in the promotion mix this season too.

Following a turbulent spell at St James’ Park, it seemed pretty obvious that he wasn’t the man to take Albion forward at that point despite the experience he has under his belt.

Gourlay may argue that Bruce should have been given more time – but the atmosphere was getting worse and Bruce underperformed quite considerably considering the squad he had at his disposal, so he had to go in the end.

And the CEO’s decision to appoint him back in the early stages of February should mean that he’s under pressure too – because his start to life at The Hawthorns hasn’t been a success.