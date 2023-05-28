Knocked out in the Championship play-off semi-finals, it will be another second-tier campaign for Middlesbrough next year, although they will be growing in confidence that the next term will be their time.

Progressing well over the past couple of seasons, automatic promotion will be the ambition when the new season begins and that will likely be reflected in the betting odds.

Thriving as a collective, there were some individuals that enjoyed particularly impressive seasons, with the likes of Chuba Akpom, Darragh Lenihan and Ryan Giles being amongst that group.

Akpom, who easily won the division's golden boot award with 29 league goals, is a player that has generated Premier League interest and could depart Riverside during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Will Chuba Akpom remain at Middlesbrough over the summer transfer window?

As per a report from TEAMtalk, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leicester City and Wolves are all admirers of the exciting Boro attacker, who impressed from a slightly deeper role.

The report also states that Boro may be prepared to cash in on one of, if not their most-prized asset this summer, with it being suggested that the attacker's sale would help the club to back Michael Carrick in the upcoming window.

Boro have a £20 million valuation of the 27-year-old who is set to come to the end of his current deal in Teesside, however, Boro do possess the option to extend his deal for a further 12 months - an option that will undoubtedly be taken.

Why should Middlesbrough cash in on their talismanic figure in Chuba Akpom?

Carrick, who is only in the infancy of his managerial career and has displayed fantastic early signs in the six months or so he has been a Championship boss.

Given the upward trajectory the club on, with his brilliant coaching playing its part in that, it is exciting to see what he will be able to do with some funds in the upcoming transfer window, and the Akpom money would help that out.

Of course, they would be losing a vital component in what has been fully-functioning, free-flowing footballing side but the fee he will likely generate will help bolster different areas on the pitch.

With his contract set to depart in the summer of 2024, when they take the option to extend his deal for a further year, selling now makes sense and if done early enough, there is evry chance Boro can have a mightily successful transfer period.

Middlesbrough will struggle to find an Akpom replacement who can replicate the number of goals, but what they can do is strengthen all across the pitch and position themselves well for that start of the new campaign.