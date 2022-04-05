“It will be no shock” – West Brom player could be offloaded this summer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Kean Bryan could be deemed surplus to requirements at West Bromwich Albion this summer, according to The Athletic.

West Brom reporter Steve Madeley wrote the following on Bryan’s situation in a piece regarding the work West Brom have ahead of them this summer.

“West Brom have an abundance of centre-backs so, even if Bruce or his possible replacement as West Brom manager persists with a three-man defence next season, the number needs to be cut.” Madeley wrote on The Athletic.

“Kyle Bartley, Kean Bryan, Dara O’Shea and Semi Ajayi all enter the final years of their deals this summer and Bryan, who has not played since November because of injuries, might well be surplus to requirements.

“His lack of football might make it difficult to find a willing club to take him.”

Having only signed for the Baggies last summer, we asked three of our writers here at FLW for their thoughts on whether or not West Brom should be looking to offload Kean Bryan this summer, or, whether he deserves another chance to prove himself at the Hawthorns next season.

Ned Holmes

Kean Bryan’s West Brom spell has been a disappointing one for both the player and the club so it’s no real surprise that they may look to offload him this summer.

Obviously, injury issues have hampered his chances of making much of an impact but with his current deal expiring next summer, the upcoming window represents their last chance of getting a decent fee for him.

This season has shown that changes need to be made to the Albion squad and Bryan seems like an obvious candidate to depart to clear space for new arrivals.

Matt Clarke is set to return to Brighton at the end of his loan but the Baggies still have the likes of Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Dara O’Shea, Conor Townsend and Cedric Kipre at the club as well as young defenders such as Caleb Taylor.

It’s disappointing because we never really got to see the best of him at The Hawthorns but a fresh start may be best for both parties.

Joshua Cole

When you consider that Steve Bruce will be keen to stamp his authority on the club’s squad this summer, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if a host of players are allowed to leave The Hawthorns.

Although Kean Bryan has featured at a higher level during his career, the jury is out on whether he is able to maintain his fitness over the course of a campaign as he is currently side-lined with a serious knee injury.

Instead of keeping an individual who is not guaranteed to feature on a regular basis for the club next season, the Baggies ought to consider offloading Bryan in the summer as they could get a reasonable amount of money for him due to the fact that his current deal runs until 2023.

By using this fee to reinvest in their squad, West Brom may be able to launch a push for promotion in the Championship with Bruce at the helm.

Billy Mulley

Kean Bryan has seen his progression halted since arriving at West Brom, and whilst certainly possessing the necessary attributes to thrive in the Championship with the Baggies, the Midlands club have a lot of good options.

A move within the Championship seems the most appropriate next step for the 25-year-old, somewhere where game time will be easier to come by.

There are still a lot of contract issues for the Baggies to solve ahead of this summer, and should they see some integral first-team defenders depart, then he may be required.

However, I cannot see that being the case and it will be no shock to see Bryan on his way this summer.

It has been a difficult year for Bryan but there is no doubting the ability he has, and he is certainly a player who would bolster a lot of Championship club’s defensive options.