All three relegated sides from the Premier League into the Championship have hired new managers for life in the second tier.

Leicester City have opted for an unknown name at this level in Enzo Maresca, while Leeds United have hired a two time league winner in the second tier in Daniel Farke.

But Southampton poached their latest managerial appointment from rivals Swansea City.

Martin spent two years in south Wales, where he led the team to 15th and 10th place finishes respectively.

A slow start has been a common theme in his two positions so far in management, having also taken charge at MK Dons previously.

Will Russell Martin be a good managerial appointment for Southampton?

Carlton Palmer is intrigued by the approaches made by all of the recently relegated outfits.

The former midfielder believes that all three of the new recruits are very capable managers, but he has highlighted Martin in particular as the one with the biggest task on his hands.

“There’s always a period of time when a manager takes over a new club for the players to understand the new manager’s methods, ideals and the way that he goes about his business,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Southampton, Leeds and Leicester all have new managers and very capable managers at that.

“It will be interesting to see which manager gets it right and how quick he does.

“I think Russell Martin, out of the three managers, has the most difficult job of the three, but I think he will eventually do a great job at Southampton.”

Southampton have been active in the transfer market so far this summer as the club looks to build a side capable of earning promotion at the first time of asking.

Martin has been reunited with Ryan Manning, who was a key figure for him in his Swansea side over the last two seasons.

Manning departed the Swans as a free agent, and now finds himself working under Martin again at St. Mary’s.

Shea Charles has also arrived in a big-money deal from Manchester City, with the midfielder looking to earn his break into senior football.

However, plenty of player sales are still expected on the south coast.

The likes of Che Adams, James Ward-Prowse and Roméo Lavia have all been linked with moves away from the club in recent weeks.

Southampton’s Championship campaign gets underway on 4 August with a trip to face Sheffield Wednesday.

Can Russell Martin lead Southampton to promotion this season?

Southampton still have a lot of work to do in the transfer market this summer, so it is still hard to judge how well they will perform this season.

However, they have a capable squad and a good manager so stand a solid chance of earning a top two or top six finish.

Southampton will certainly be considered by many as one of the favourites for promotion.

However, it is set to be a highly competitive campaign ahead so the club cannot afford a slow start to life under their new manager.