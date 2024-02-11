Highlights Middlesbrough made three January signings, including Finn Azaz, Luke Ayling, and Luke Thomas.

Striker Cameron Archer had a phenomenal impact for Middlesbrough last season, scoring 11 goals and registering six assists.

While the new signings may not have the same individual impact as Archer, winning promotion would outweigh their contribution.

With the January transfer window now firmly behind us, Middlesbrough know exactly the players they have at their disposal for the remainder of the season.

Like most clubs in the EFL, Boro used the winter market to make a few additions to their squad, bringing in three players throughout the month of January.

Middlesbrough's January signings

Midfielder Finn Azaz was the first player through the door, joining Middlesbrough from Aston Villa on a permanent transfer after his loan deal at Plymouth Argyle was cut short to push through a deal.

Following that, experienced defender Luke Ayling arrived at the Riverside Stadium on loan from Leeds United, and following that, Luke Thomas joined from Leicester City. Like Ayling, Thomas joined on a loan deal.

Of course, the hope will be that all three of these can come in and contribute towards the club's ambitions this season, which, at this stage, is surely to challenge for and achieve a play-off spot.

It must be said, though, that all three may have some job in outshining what a certain 2023 signing brought to the Riverside Stadium last January, and the impact he had on the club's final few months of last season.

Cameron Archer was fantastic at Middlesbrough

We are, of course, talking about striker Cameron Archer, currently at Sheffield United.

Before Archer was a Blade, though, as Boro fans will know, the young forward tore it up at the Riverside, striking up a phenomenal partnership with Chuba Akpom, and getting fans dreaming of potential Premier League football.

Cameron Archer's Middlesbrough stats

Following his arrival on loan from Aston Villa in January 2023, for example, Archer went on to score 11 goals and register six assists in just 23 outings in Michael Carrick's side, massively exceeding his 'expected' data in doing so.

Indeed, by the time Archer arrived, Boro had woken themselves from their early season slumber, but Archer's form helped keep the club in the top six for the remainder of the campaign.

Cameron Archer's 2022/23 Championship stats at Middlesbrough, as per FOTMOB Statistic Number Matches 20 Starts 16 Goals 11 Expected Goals (xG) 6.37 Assists 6 Expected Assists (xA) 3.73 Shots (per 90) 2 Shots on target (per 90) 1 Chances created (per 90) 2 Touches in opposition box (per 90) 7

One match that stands out in particular, looking at the statistics, was the club's 5-1 home win over Norwich City in April.

During that victory, Archer scored two goals, and assisted two, too.

Of course, in the end, as brilliant as Archer was, he, nor the club, could get across the line in terms of promotion.

Following a fourth-place finish in the Championship, Middlesbrough were defeated by Coventry City over two legs in the play-off semi-finals.

This is perhaps one way that the January additions of this year in Azaz, Ayling and Thomas could outshine Archer - if the club go on to reach the top six and win at Wembley.

Whilst none of the three are likely to have the individual impact of Archer, with his goals and assists a blatant sign of his impact, winning promotion would outweigh those goals and assists if indeed the new signings played their part.

At present, Boro certainly would not be favourites to lift the play-off trophy at Wembley in May, though, so it could be that all three of Middlesbrough's January additions are outshone by the impact of Cameron Archer following his arrival last season.