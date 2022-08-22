“It will be difficult to stand in the player’s way” – Nottingham Forest set to make new bid for Championship player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are set to re-ignite their interest in Blackpool winger Josh Bowler

That’s according to a report from Alan Nixon via Patreon yesterday, which claimed that the Reds were set to make a new £2.5 million bid for the 23-year-old.

Bowler’s contract at Bloomfield Road expires next summer, leaving the Seasiders in a difficult position, with the club needing to decide cashing in on their player now, or risk losing him for free at the end of the season.

With the above in mind, we asked some of our writers here at FLW for their thoughts on Bowler to Forest, and whether they thought the £2.5 million reported bid would be enough to get the deal done.

Declan Harte

Bowler would be a good signing for Forest, who are putting together an entirely new look side in the Premier League.

But a fee of £2.5 million wouldn’t be worth a whole lot to Blackpool, even if Bowler only has 12 months remaining on his current contract.

The forward is a crucial player to the side and it would be difficult to find an adequate replacement with such a relatively meagre sum received.

Given there is interest elsewhere from the likes of Fulham, Blackpool’s best bet is to try to induce a bidding war between the two clubs in the hopes of moving the figure closer to the £5 million mark.

However, it will be difficult to stand in the player’s way if top flight clubs come knocking so may have to let him go this summer and take the fee while they can still get it.

The hardest Blackpool FC quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 WHAT YEAR WERE THE CLUB FOUNDED? 1867 1877 1887 1897

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Josh Bowler could be a really exciting addition for Nottingham Forest.

The 23-year-old could be a real threat as an attacking right-wing-back under Steve Cooper and provide real competition for Neco Williams in the position.

Whether or not this bid will be enough to get it done remains to be seen though.

Blackpool’s hand may be forced due to the contract situation, but, you’d think the Seasiders would want to hold out for more as the deadline approaches.

The gamble then is the club are potentially not leaving themselves enough time to bring in a replacement should they need to do so.

It’s tricky, but if I were Blackpool, I think I’d turn down the £2.5 million bid and seek a figure closer to £4-5 million.

George Dagless

I think if Blackpool can hold out for a bit more then they should.

It obviously gets to a point where the player will want to move and you have to take what you can but Bowler is worth more than that.

Blackpool know that Forest have money thanks to their activity this summer and the money they have won from promotion, so it’s only right they get a fee they think is fair.

Bowler is also very important to Blackpool and it’ll take a fair bit of cash to try and replace him, which should be reflected in the overall fee.