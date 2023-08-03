Highlights Sunderland face a tougher challenge in the Championship this season, with increased competition and the arrival of three top teams from the Premier League.

Sunderland's second season in the Championship is set to offer even more excitement than their initial return to the second-tier last campaign.

Amad Diallo and co. lit the league up towards the end of the calendar with some dazzling displays that saw the Wearside club reach the play-offs against all the odds, and whilst they failed to earn promotion to the Premier League at the first attempt, it has been a superb season which has seen Tony Mowbray's men firmly put themselves back on the map.

Young signings have come through the door as they aim to replicate another top six finish, but with three top teams coming down from the Premier League, it's set to be another season of hard graft at the Stadium of Light - which Don Goodman thinks could hinder them ahead of the 46-game task.

What has Don Goodman said about Sunderland's chances of earning promotion to the Premier League?

Speaking to Football League World, Goodman said: "I won't let my heart win over my head here a little bit. I think the Championship will be deeper in quality this season, which makes it more difficult for Sunderland to get in the playoffs again.

"But the key factor is Ross Stewart being fit, firing and motivated. I use the word motivated because if Ross Stewart is angling for a move and who could blame him if a Premier League club came knocking. I do believe a fully fit Ross Stewart can operate in the Premier League. He's an all-round striker, strong in all areas so I think he could adapt to the Premier League.

"That's why over the next few weeks we'll see if he's back to being fully fit and if he's back to where he was before the injuries. Finally, whether he's motivated to stay at Sunderland or whether he wants to get away.

"To me, if you were linked with clubs and wanted to get away then you need to play well and show the watching clubs what you're capable of. In theory, it should be a win-win situation for Sunderland, but it doesn't always work out like that.

"I expect Sunderland to be in the top half and possibly fighting for another playoff push."

Why might Sunderland not finish in the play-off spots again?

Using Goodman's analogy, interest in other players could well be Sunderland's downfall. They've gone for younger players in the window such as Jobe Bellingham, Jenson Seelt, Nathan Bishop and more.

But whilst a clear strategy is in place, interest in their current stars such as Stewart, Jack Clarke who has been linked with Burnley, Dan Neil and Danny Batth could scupper any chances of a promotion as a result of squad turnover.

Furthermore, the loans that saw Amad Diallo, Edouard Michut and Joe Gelhardt play at the Stadium of Light until the end of the season have all ended - making the Black Cats significantly weaker in their midfield and attacking ranks, where they'll be more likely to pin their hopes on Stewart's fitness.