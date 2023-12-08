Highlights Leicester City has made a strong start to the Championship season, sitting at the top of the table with 46 points.

Plymouth Argyle, newly promoted to the Championship, has had a decent start with 22 points but has struggled away from home.

Pundit Don Goodman predicts a comfortable 3-0 win for Leicester in their match against Plymouth, based on their home record and Plymouth's away struggles.

Leicester City will be looking to cement their grip on top spot in the Championship table on Saturday afternoon, when they host Plymouth Argyle at The King Power Stadium.

There were two divisions seperating the two sides last season, but they are now set to go head to head, in a game that could potentially have implications at both ends of the table.

Relatively successful seasons for Leicester and Plymouth in the Championship so far

Following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of the previous campaign, Leicester have made a strong start to life back in the second-tier.

Under new manager Enzo Maresca, the Foxes have taken 46 points from the 19 league games they have played since the start of the campaign, after their last minute win over West Brom at The Hawthorns last time out.

As a result, they currently sit top of the table, eight points clear of the play-off places, ensuring they are well on course to secure an immediate promotion back to the top-flight of English football.

Plymouth meanwhile, claimed the League One title last season, to secure their return to the Championship for the first time since the 2009/10 campaign.

So far, Steven Schumacher's side have acquitted themselves to life back in the second-tier reasonably well, having taken 22 points from their 19 league games so far.

That means they are currently eight points adrift of a play-off place, but perhaps more significantly, six points clear of the relegation.

Indeed, the Pilgrims may be going into this one on something of a high following their own dramatic late win last week, when Adam Randell's stoppage time strike secured a 2-1 win at home to Stoke City.

But despite that, one person who certainly believes Plymouth will find it difficult to get anything from their trip to Leicester this weekend, is Don Goodman.

Don Goodman expecting "comfortable" win for Leicester against Plymouth

Although they have picked up some respectable results so far this season, Plymouth have struggled for points when playing away from home.

As a result, Goodman believes it will be difficult for the Pilgrims to claim any sort of result, when they travel to the league leaders on Saturday afternoon.

When asked for his prediction for Leicester's clash with Plymouth, the former West Brom, Sunderland and Wolves striker turned pundit, said: "I looked at Plymouth's away record and they haven't won an away game this season. So I can't predict that they'll go away to Leicester and get anything.

"Leicester have been beaten twice on home soil by Leeds United and Hull City, but they've won the other seven. I think it will be comfortable, really. Leicester City 3-0 Plymouth Argyle".

Leicester City and Plymouth Argyle league records this season Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points 1st Leicester 19 15 1 3 +22 46 16th Plymouth 19 6 4 9 +2 22 As of 7th December 2023

Leicester look in a strong position to take all three points against Plymouth on Saturday

It does feel hard to argue with Goodman's suggestion of a convincing win for Leicester in this match.

In truth, the Foxes have a squad that ought to be too good for the majority of the sides in this division, and they have swept aside several already since the start of the campaign.

So with Plymouth struggling for points on the road, this should be another big opportunity for Leicester to claim another victory at The King Power Stadium.

With that in mind, it would be something of a surprise if this prediction from Goodman for Leicester vs Plymouth does not materialise over the course of the weekend.