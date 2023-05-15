Carlton Palmer believes that Sunderland can earn the result they need to reach the play-off finals.

The Black Cats go into Tuesday’s clash at Kenilworth Road with a 2-1 lead over Luton Town.

The Hatters took the lead in the tie with a first-half strike from Elijah Adebayo.

But a wonder-goal from Amad Diallo on the stroke of half-time was the precursor to a turnaround victory for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Are Sunderland the favourites to reach the play-off final?

Palmer has praised Sunderland’s away record and their current unbeaten run.

The former midfielder has predicted a tight game that doesn’t particularly have any favourites.

However, he believes that Mowbray’s side will have just enough to get the draw they need to earn a shot at Premier League promotion.

The 57-year-old highlighted the fact that both league games between these sides this season ended in a draw as reason enough to think Sunderland have what it takes to get through the tie.

“Sunderland are very good on the road, they’re on a very good unbeaten run,” Palmer told Football League World.

“I would not say they were favourites because, although Luton are a goal down, they are at home.

“I think Sunderland will be good enough, in my opinion, to get a draw at Kenilworth Road.

“Both league meetings between the two sides ended up in a draw, so I would just favour Sunderland slightly given the fact that they’ve been there and gotten a draw before.

“But it will be a very, very tight game.”

The winner will face either Coventry City or Middlesbrough, who face each other in the other semi-final on Wednesday night with the tie nicely poised at 0-0.

Can Sunderland earn Premier League promotion?

The first leg performance from Sunderland was impressive, particularly their reaction to going a goal down.

The Black Cats would’ve liked another goal to give them some insurance ahead of their visit to Kenilworth Road.

Rob Edwards’ side will need to find another gear to overcome this 2-1 deficit as they simply didn’t offer enough at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland do have a number of key injuries that have hurt the side, but that has not stopped them from competing for promotion in unlikely circumstances.

This young side is now just one game away from Wembley.

Tuesday’s game will be a tight affair and whoever gets through it will have done so the hard way.