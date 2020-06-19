‘It will be a no-brainer for Bielsa’ – How will Leeds United combat Hernandez absence? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Pablo Hernandez will miss Leeds United’s trip to Cardiff City this weekend, with Marcelo Bielsa confirming the 35-year-old’s absence.

Leeds are up against it in Cardiff and the absence of Hernandez does deal the league leaders a blow.

Who should come into the side to replace him, though?

Tyler Roberts is an option, as is Jamie Shackleton.

Here, our writers discuss who should get the nod…

George Harbey

It’s got to be Roberts, surely.

Having Hernandez unavailable for the trip to Cardiff is obviously a blow, and even though they haven’t been as a reliant on him as they were last season, they will miss the Spaniard’s craft, guile and intelligence in midfield this weekend.

Roberts is the obvious candidate to step up and fill the void left by Hernandez, I feel. Before the lengthy break from EFL action, he was in great form and was performing really well, especially against Hull where he scored twice.

Shackleton offers Leeds real tenacity and energy in the middle of the park, but I feel that Roberts would be the best option for Leeds as he offers a goalscoring threat, which could be vital in what promises to be a tight, cagey affair in South Wales this weekend.

Jacob Potter

The former West Brom man has shown glimpses of his quality this season, and I think he’ll be itching to prove himself against Cardiff this weekend.

I still think he’s been slightly hard done by in terms of game time this term, as I think he should have been starting more games up-front ahead of Patrick Bamford.

But Roberts has shown that patience is key, and really impressed me against Hull City earlier this season.

It will be a no-brainer for Bielsa to throw him straight into the starting XI with Hernandez out.

He has previously shown towards the back end of last year’s campaign that he can unlock defences with relative ease, and he’ll be keen to make a good impression against the Bluebirds, as Leeds edge closer to achieving promotion back into the Premier League.

George Dagless

I’d not be surprised if it was Roberts.

The noises coming out from Leeds have suggested that he has impressed a great deal in training and the door now seems to be open for him to come in and try and link up with Patrick Bamford.

He’s a player I personally rate and I think plenty of others do too, he just needs a run of games without injury issues.

Obviously, there’s a chance he could break down once we get back going again but, even so, he’s the one I’d pick to come in and replace Hernandez here.

He’s a bright player with good attacking instincts and I think that’s what Leeds are going to need on the pitch against a stubborn Cardiff team.