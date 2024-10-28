This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Peterborough United have not enjoyed the best of starts so far.

For the last two seasons, Peterborough have been ever so close to making a return to the Championship, with 4th and 6th-placed finishes consecutively, but they failed to get past the play-off semi-finals on both occasions.

The hope for this season, as always, was that the Posh would give it another go at promotion from League One, but so far that has not been the case. Darren Ferguson's side currently sit 13th in the table, having picked up 18 points out of a possible 42.

From their opening 14 games, they have won a disappointing five, while drawing three and losing six. It has been far from the start that Peterborough United fans were hoping for, and the side will need to change their fortunes quickly if they want to reach the play-offs.

In Peterborough's defence, they did lose a number of key players over the summer which has evidently disrupted any momentum they gained over the last two seasons. Harrison Burrows, Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight, Jonson Clarke-Harris and Ephron Mason-Clark all departed the club, which were all big blows in the own right.

The Posh may receive yet another blow in the near future, as their current star man is on the radar of a Championship club.

Kwame Poku targeted by Blackburn Rovers

Peterborough's Kwame Poku could be a topic of conversation in January, according to journalist Alan Nixon, who claims that Blackburn Rovers are ready to test the waters with a bid for the winger.

Nixon believes that Poku could generate an auction scenario in January as Blackburn are certainly not the only team with an interest in the winger. West Brom, Sunderland, Watford, Stoke City and Bristol City have all previously been reported to be keen on the Peterborough man.

Kwame Poku's 2024/25 League One stats so far, as per transfermarkt Apps Goals Assists 14 7 4

Any bids for Poku in January may be a blessing in disguise for Peterborough, as Poku's contract expires next summer, and they will be desperate not to lose him for free. That said, even if they do lose him next summer, they will be entitled to some compensation, given that he is younger than 24.

Peterborough United fan worried about potential Poku sale

Given all of Peterborough's big sales this year, Poku's departure will be somewhat of a disaster, as he has carried the team on his back so far this season. That is the general opinion of Peterborough United fan, Alex Batt, who spoke to FLW this week.

"He is our only credible player so far, coming into November. He's been unbelievable for us in a really poor start, he's been the ray of light, so to speak. A constant threat down the right, bags of goals. I'm pretty sure he's the top goalscorer in League One aswell, which is ridiculous when you think of the talent in the league and the players that he is playing with, quite frankly."

"Can I see him leaving? Yes, I can. Whether he goes in January, I'm not sure, but he definitely won't be here next season, that's for sure. I'm pretty sure his contract expires in the summer anyway, which could spell us trying to cash in in January."

"If he keeps this form up, there's no reason why we can't get a couple of million for him. The contract situation is the problem, so maybe we can't get as much as we did for previous wingers and previous sales."

"I think knowing Posh and knowing Darragh MacAnthony, he'll want at least a million and maybe even more."

"If he leaves, it will be a disaster for this Peterborough United side. He's very young, but he's been the only real positive coming into November."