“It will be a conundrum” – Gary Rowett delivers Millwall player verdict following recent contract extension

Millwall striker Isaac Olaofe has put pen-to-paper on a new contract at The Den, with there being no indication as to how long the new deal is.

The 22-year-old, who remained at the club during the summer despite being the subject of lots of loan interest, has appeared twice in the Championship from the bench this season.

The athletic forward enjoyed a productive loan spell with Sutton United last time out, scoring eight times in 27 league games for the League Two outfit.

Speaking after confirmation of Olaofe’s contract extension, Millwall boss Gary Rowett told London News Online: “I’m really pleased.

“He’s one we’ve spoken about that might have gone out on loan this window or might stay, we weren’t sure. The key is that he is hungry to score goals and try to break into the first team.

“The club certainly felt they wanted to tie him down for a good length of time to see how he develops. It’s good for him, a nice reward for the work he has put in getting on the pitch and making his debut this season. Let’s see what he can do over the next seven or eight months.

“We’ve got good options. It’s tough for anyone to get lots of game time, it will be a real conundrum for me to work out.”

The verdict

Olaofe is an exciting prospect who has made positive steps towards the first team set up at Millwall this summer.

If his recent progress had not justified the feeling at Millwall that Olaofe could be a star in the future, then this contract renewal will.

A pacey, intelligent forward, who can also operate on the wing, as seen during his time with Sutton, Olaofe will be hoping to continue edging closer to regular first-team football at Millwall.

Of course, competition levels are extremely high in forward positions at The Den this season, however, the young forward has all the right tools to thrive at Millwall during this campaign.