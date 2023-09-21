Joel Piroe signed for Leeds United from Swansea City last month and has made a fast start to life at Elland Road.

The Dutch forward penned a four-year deal in Yorkshire as the Whites' pursuit of a goalscorer came to an end.

A number of players were introduced at Elland Road, as Leeds' post-relegation squad took shape. Substantial sums of money were spent on Piroe, Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara, whilst talented stars like Djed Spence, Joe Rodon and Sam Byram also bought into Daniel Farke's project.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

24-year-old Piroe has struck three times in four appearances with his new employers but struggled to showcase his skills last night against Hull City, as his side were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw at the MKM Stadium.

How has Leeds United's season been so far?

Leeds started the season poorly. They were held at Elland Road in their curtain-raiser against Cardiff City, defeated at St Andrews the following week, and then forced to take a point at home once again, as West Bromwich Albion made the trip to Yorkshire.

From this point forward, their fortunes started to turn. Leeds' first win of the campaign saw them scalp Ipswich Town in a dramatic encounter at Portman Road. Piroe netted his side's third in 20 minutes as United ran out 4-3 victors.

Another stalemate at home was quickly followed by last Sunday's dominant display at the Den. A brace this time from the new striker helped the Whites dispatch Millwall.

Yesterday, it was a draw again. Leeds struggled to threaten throughout, and could eventually count themselves lucky to not lose, as Adama Traore missed an open goal in the final minute of regulation time.

What did Neil Redfearn make of Joel Piroe's performance against Hull City?

Piroe struggled to break through a strong Tigers backline and had an off-day following his fantastic performance in the capital last weekend.

He was replaced by Jaidon Anthony on 63 minutes after only managing to take two shots, both of which were blocked. The Dutchman maintained an admirable 89% pass completion rate and completed a dribble, but ultimately failed to fashion anything of note.

BBC pundit, Neil Redfearn, spoke about the striker on BBC Radio Leeds immediately after the encounter had finished. He said: “It wasn’t Piroe’s night tonight, he was sort of caught in between. But you’re going to get games like that, it’s a tough league.”

Will Piroe be a success at Leeds United?

In order to be considered a success at Elland Road, Piroe will need to strike on a consistent basis. His early Leeds form, combined with his goal record at Swansea, shows that this is highly likely to happen, with games like last night's bound to come along at points throughout the season.

After joining from PSV Eindhoven, the talisman took no time at all to adapt to life in South Wales. 22 goals and six assists in his opening campaign put him amongst the division's elite, as did his 21 total goal contributions last term.

If Piroe registers anything close to these figures for Leeds, then Whites fans will have their striking options set for years to come.