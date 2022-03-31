“It wasn’t a dream job at all” – Nigel Clough issues frank verdict on his time at Derby County

Nigel Clough has claimed that Derby County was in a messy situation when he took over the club in 2009.

Clough followed in his father’s footsteps when he became the manager of the Rams following Paul Jewell’s departure.

The current Mansfield Town boss has claimed that the club was “in a state” during his four year period with Derby.

Clough admitted to FourFourTwo Magazine that it was quickly apparent the size of the task at hand when he stepped in the door at Pride Park.

“I wouldn’t say it was a dream job – especially when we got in and realised what a state it was in. So no, it wasn’t a dream job at all,” said Clough to FourFourTwo, via Derbyshire Live.

“I remember being asked at the time if I was surprised at the size of the club, and I said that after living in Derby since the late 1960s, I was under no illusions. The one thing that did surprise me was how poor a state the club was in, from top to bottom.”

Derby were in the middle of a difficult campaign in which they would ultimately finish 18th in the Championship, their first season back in the division following their relegation from the Premier League.

Clough remained at Derby until his dismissal at the start of the 2013-14 season.

Derby find themselves in a difficult situation currently as the club looks for a new owner having gone into administration in September.

Wayne Rooney’s side are bottom of the table, eight points adrift of safety with only seven games left to play.

Next up for Derby is the visit of Preston North End to Pride Park on April 2.

The Verdict

It is not surprising to hear how much of a mess that Derby was at that time.

The club’s Premier League campaign the year prior had been historically bad and was not the foundation of a well-run club.

The club never came close to bouncing back to the Premier League following their relegation.

The size of the task at hand ended up being too much for Clough and it is easy to see how the club was unable to get a handle on its organisation given their current situation.