Alan Pardew has opened up on his time at West Brom from 2017 to 2018.

The veteran coach took over at the Hawthorns midway through the Premier League seasonwith the team competing against relegation.

The Baggies ultimately finished bottom of the top flight table with just 31 points to their name.

Pardew replaced Tony Pulis, who had led the club to a 10th place finish the campaign prior but was dismissed after an underwhelming start to the season.

What has Alan Pardew said about his time at West Brom?

Pardew has claimed that he was let down by the club and its players, which led to him quickly departing before the campaign came to an end.

The 61-year-old revealed how difficult things became in the aftermath of an incident in Spain that saw four of his players accused of stealing a taxi while on an excursion to Spain, and blamed the ownership for a lot of issues.

“I felt I was let down [at West Brom] in more ways than one,” said Pardrew, via Talksport.

“In terms of how the club and the playing staff and everything and how it went, it just didn’t work.

“It was difficult, it was very, very difficult.

“I didn’t enjoy it.

“I didn’t enjoy the ownership of the football club, and it’s still the same.”

Pardew has not managed in English football since, citing his experience at Albion as a reason for why he decided to take up European work.

Pardrew has managed ADO Den Haag, CSKA Sofia and Aris Thessaloniki in the years since departing the Hawthorns.

The Englishman previously worked exclusively in English football, managing a number of clubs from 1999 to 2018, including the likes of Reading, West Ham, Charlton Athletic among others.

What can we take away from Alan Pardew’s assessment of West Brom?

That he highlights the ownership will resonate with supporters given it is still the same people in charge of the club.

It’s doubtful that many Albion fans will be too supportive of Pardew given how short his time at the club was, and how unsuccessful he was there.

But, even relative to his other work in England, it proved a disastrous appointment in which the players also deserve to take on some of the blame.

The incident in Spain certainly painted the club in a poor light, which effectively made Pardew’s position as manager untenable, but other circumstances also worked against him that have gone on to hamper other managers in the years since, which will resonate with supporters who want a change in ownership now.