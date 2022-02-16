“It was slightly harsh” – Cardiff City fan pundit reveals verdict on controversial Steve Morison decision

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City sealed a comfortable 2-0 win over Coventry last night and it was a superb victory for all involved with the Bluebirds.

It was a game that ended up being seen out comfortably and Steve Morison’s side did well to see off the threat of a team like the Sky Blues, that have plenty of play-off ambition.

One decision that did get the supporters talking though – even in victory – was the one which saw Max Watters hauled off the field. The player started the fixture but ended up managing just 37 minutes before being taken off the field.

His replacement, Jordan Hugill, came onto the field and ended up performing well but there were many who still questioned the decision to substitute Watters so early on in the game.

Whilst the decision paid off, many felt it was harsh to give the player such little time in the game, especially considering he is just 22-years-old and has stepped into the breach so far this year when needed for Cardiff.

Speaking to FLW’s Cardiff City fan pundit Ben Johnsey, he too felt that the decision bordered on being a bit cruel on the player – but did admit that he felt the decision was warranted and did ultimately pay off for the Bluebirds.

Speaking about the call, he said:”[Max] Watters wasn’t necessarily at fault or had had that bad of a game, he had made a good few runs and had got in behind and had a good effort that he should have done better with from the header.

“Personally I feel that the system just wasn’t working, we weren’t attacking, we weren’t threatening and Morison could see that and made the change that he needed to make bringing on [Jordan] Hugill and it changed the game really and was decisive in our win. If he hadn’t have done that and waited until half-time and we had gone 1-0 down, he’d have got the same stick for being too complacent and allowing us to continue on with a side that just wasn’t working.

“We needed to make changes and I don’t think Hugill could have started, Watters did and he fell victim to a system that wasn’t working and out of everyone on the pitch he made the most sense to make way.

“Isaak Davies has been very good lately and I don’t personally believe he would have gone off and he ended up having a very good game himself. I feel for Watters, it was slightly harsh but in previous cases Morison has been harsh on the likes of Davies who have come back to do a lot better so hopefully Watters can do the same.”

The Verdict

Max Watters has stepped up to the plate when needed this year and despite only scoring one goal so far this year, you have to give him credit for his workrate and attitude when called upon.

The Bluebirds brought him into the equation again last night and to see him pulled out of the mix so early on was definitely a shock. It was the right call in the end and it certainly helped Cardiff to seal the win but it is a real shame for the player.

Watters should and probably does understand that the decision was tactical and was not a slight on him as a player or his performance. His manager was merely tinkering with the way he wanted to play and felt Hugill was better suited to the role in attack.

Still, bringing a player off so early on can be embarrassing for them, so you’d just be hoping that Watters picks himself up and doesn’t let the decision affect him too much going forward, because he will likely be called upon by the club again.