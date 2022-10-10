“It was only heading in one direction” – West Brom make significant managerial decision: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Despite arriving at The Hawthorns with ambitions of promotion, Steve Bruce’s time at West Brom didn’t go quite to plan.

After a tenth place finish last year, Bruce spent the summer recruiting some proven Championship names in the hope of breaking into the top six.

However, the Baggies sit 22nd in the league with just one win this season which came back on the 20th August.

Although Albion didn’t lose at the weekend, a 0-0 draw with Luton proved to be the final nail in the coffin and West Brom announced the sacking of Steve Bruce this morning.

With that in mind, we asked three writers here at FLW if they think this is the right decision.

Carla Devine

This is definitely the right decision and it felt like it was only a matter of a time until it was going to happen.

When you look back and consider that when Steve Bruce joined West Brom last season they were in a play-off position and they finished below the top six, there was already pressure on him coming into this season. He recruited fairly well when you look at some of the players he signed and to be sat in the relegation zone was never going to be acceptable from him.

It became quite clear that this wasn’t just a poor run of form and rather an expectation of how things would continue to progress under Steve Bruce so West Brom made this decision at a right time which will allow the club to appoint someone new before their season is a lost cause.

That being said, the next appointment has to be right because it seems that whilst there are a number of good players at the club, it doesn’t seem as though they’re a coherent squad at the moment which they need to be if they want progression.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think it is the right decision.

After a tricky spell under Bruce last season, the club gave him a few top Championship signings in the summer and unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to get the required results this campaign.

I think he was given enough time to show he was capable of turning things around and unfortunately for Bruce, it just didn’t appear he was capable of doing so.

With the club sitting 22nd in the table, they had to act now to try and salvage their season, as under Bruce it was only heading in one direction.

That said, the club must get their next appointment right to swerve another season of mid table obscurity.

Billy Mulley

I like Steve Bruce and I think he walked into a very difficult situation at West Brom, but ultimately, the decision to pull the plug now is justified.

Performances have not been disastrous at The Hawthorns this season, and whilst it is just one win in 13 games, they had dominated a lot of matches they had played in.

However, football is a results-based industry and this has led to Bruce’s sacking. West Brom should not be anywhere near the relegation zone with the personnel and resources available to them.

I still think the West Brom job will be a difficult role for anyone else to walk into, that is despite the personnel they have within the squad, as it all seems rather transitional.

This was the right time for the Baggies to part company with Bruce, with the club’s hierarchy giving him plenty of time to get things right.