“It was like I was a criminal” – Benito Carbone issues damning Massimo Cellino verdict as he reflects on EFL spell with Leeds United

Benito Carbone has revealed that former Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino used security to escort him out of the academy during the time that he worked for the club.

Carbone has also suggested that Cellino was a really difficult person to work with and that his dismissal had a negative impact on his mental health.

The former Pavia head coach was brought to Leeds in a consultant position in May 2014 and was tasked with helping out with matters involving the first team and the youth academy.

Later that year, Carbone signed a contract to become the head coach of the under-21’s.

However, instead of overseeing proceedings at youth level, Carbone was relieved of his duties in August 2014.

Carbone went on to become the manager of Ternana in 2016 before later taking up coaching roles at Crotone, Venezia and with Azerbaijan’s national team.

Cellino meanwhile sold his 50% stake in Leeds to Andrea Radrizzani in 2017 and is now the owner of Serie B side Brescia.

Speaking to William Hill about his time at Elland Road, Carbone said: “Massimo Cellino was really, really hard to work with.

“I don’t want to offend him, but he’s a difficult person.

“I remember talking with my agent and discovering that Cellino sacked around 65 staff from the club from when I was there – some people who had worked there for decades.

“People were crying in the dressing room.

“I had recently signed a contract to be coach of the under-21s just before pre-season, but when pre-season ended, Cellino wanted to change everything – as always.

“He sent me a letter and sacked me.

“He wanted to show everybody that he wasn’t just sacking English people, but also the people who were close to him.

“One day he actually sent security to escort me out of the academy, it was like I was a criminal.

“It was horrible.”

Carbone later added: “I was depressed for six months; he absolutely killed me.

“I couldn’t see the reason for him to treat me like that, especially as I worked for free for six months – I did everything with passion just to show him that I was ready to do tasks.

“He was happy with me during that time; he would send messages to my agent saying that I was doing really well and that I was a great person.

“And then suddenly, he changes his mind, as he does with everyone.

“I tried to call him after he sacked me, and so did my agent, but he never answered either of us.

“He only sent me the letter.”

The Verdict

This is a damning insight into what was a particular turbulent period in Leeds’ history as Cellino clearly did not handle this particular situation well.

With Cellino in charge, six managers were sacked by the club while the Whites were also embroiled in their fair share of legal issues.

In terms of managerial changes, the 66-year-old seemingly has not learned from his time at Elland Road as Brescia made four changes in the head coach role during the 2017/18 season alone.

As for Carbone, he recently admitted that he hopes to eventually earn the chance of working as a manager in England in the future.