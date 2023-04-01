Harry Toffolo has admitted he did find it tough to leave Huddersfield Town for Nottingham Forest, as he reiterated his love for his former club.

When did Toffolo leave for Forest?

The left-back was outstanding for the Terriers under Carlos Corberan last season, playing a key role as they reached the play-off final against all odds. They came up against Forest at Wembley, with a Levi Colwill own goal sending the Reds to the Premier League, but it was a controversial defeat, as Huddersfield were rightly annoyed as some decisions went against them.

That brought a bit of bad blood between the two clubs, or sections of the support at least, and the annoyance of the Yorkshire club was heightened when Forest signed influential midfielder Lewis O’Brien along with Toffolo.

And, speaking to The Sun, the defender opened up on that transfer, as he revealed that he has been to watch Huddersfield this season as a fan.

“I remember sitting in that Wembley dressing room feeling hard done by but, looking back, realise it was a great achievement. It’s bittersweet for me being in the Premier League because my mates are back in Huddersfield scraping to stay in the Championship. My eldest son Luca is a massive fan of both the Terriers and Lincoln. I took him to watch Huddersfield at Stoke six weeks ago. I was fond of my time there so hope we both can stay up.

“It was hard to program what was going on when I had the opportunity to come here after all the emotions following that final. Although I knew Forest’s history and what Steve Cooper has been doing here, it was only after arriving I appreciated what a huge club this is. It was an opportunity I had to take to continue my upward trajectory.”

A lot has changed at Huddersfield since Toffolo departed, with Neil Warnock in charge as they look to stay in the Championship this season.

What’s next for Harry Toffolo?

This is a good interview with Toffolo, and you have to appreciate his honesty as he reveals his respect for Huddersfield and how they helped him grow and improve as a player.

Of course, it was a real shame for the fans to see him and O’Brien leave, particularly to Forest, but, as Toffolo says, the appeal of the Premier League is huge, and it was a great chance for him to test himself at the highest level, even if he hasn’t got the game time he would’ve wanted in the past few months.

So, maybe he could return in the future, as he clearly loved his time at Huddersfield, but the focus for both now is ensuring they stay in their respective leagues this season.