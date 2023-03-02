“It was disappointing” – John Eustace responds to reports of Birmingham City player outburst

Birmingham City boss John Eustace insists he has no problem with Harlee Dean calling out his teammates amid the poor form of the team, although he was ‘disappointed’ that it reached the press.

It has been a very poor start to 2023 for Blues, as they’ve lost nine of their last 11 games in the Championship and could be dragged into a relegation battle if they lose to Wigan this weekend.

After the latest defeat, against Luton Town at St. Andrew’s, it had been claimed that an angry Dean led a ‘brutal dressing room inquest’.

And, speaking to Birmingham Live, Eustace revealed that was nothing new, although he wasn’t happy that the news had come out to the public.

“Harlee is not the only one who has stood up over the course of the season. We have had younger players stand up, older players stand up throughout the season. It’s important. It shows that the players care. The most disappointing thing for me is that it came out of the dressing room.

“Everything that we say in the dressing room should stay in there. Everything we say should stay in there. For that to come out, it was disappointing. He’s not the only one to have stood up.”

The verdict

You can understand why Eustace is annoyed that this got out as it really shouldn’t but there’s not much he can do now.

When you hear from those involved in the game, these sort of things seem to happen a lot, particularly when a side isn’t getting the results they want, so it’s not a massive issue.

For Blues, it’s not about talking a good game as they simply need to end this concerning run with a much-needed three points at Wigan.

