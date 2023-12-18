Highlights Michael Beale appointed as Sunderland boss after successful interim period under Mike Dodds.

Sunderland in a stable position, just three points off Championship top-six.

Beale shares Sunderland's footballing values and visions, focused on high-performance culture and playing style.

Two weeks after parting company with Tony Mowbray, Sunderland have now confirmed his successor in the form of former Queens Park Rangers and Glasgow Rangers head coach Michael Beale.

In the period which followed Mowbray's departure, the Black Cats hierarchy installed academy coach Mike Dodds as interim head coach, and the former Birmingham City academy manager's influence on what remains a young side cannot be overlooked, as they went on to beat West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United at the Stadium of Light before a below-par 1-0 defeat on the road at Bristol City on Saturday afternoon.

That result leaves Sunderland three points off the Championship top-six at present, but gives Beale a more than stable platform to build from.

Michael Beale appointed as Sunderland boss

The 43-year-old, who was given his first taste of being the main man in the dugout at QPR just over a year ago, has been given a two-and-a-half year contract at the Stadium of Light and started in his role on Monday.

This comes just two months after his departure from Rangers, where he lasted just eleven months in the Ibrox hotseat after moving north of the border with QPR ironically sitting in the same position in the second tier as that of his new employers.

Michael Beale Managerial Stats QPR Total Rangers Total Matches Played 22 43 Matches Won 9 31 Points Per Game 1.41 2.26 Win Ratio (%) 72.09 40.91 League Position (At time of departure) 7th 3rd

Sunderland chief states that visions were aligned

After Mowbray's departure, it was reported by the Telegraph that a main factor in the decision to part ways was a fractured relationship behind-the-scenes caused by a disagreement in Sunderland's recruitment strategy.

Therefore, it was imperative that the likes of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman's next hunt for a manager would see them hire somebody who shared similar footballing values and visions, and that can definitely be said following Beale's appointment, as echoed by the young Black Cats chairman.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Michael to our Club and wish him every success here at the Stadium of Light." Louis-Dreyfus began on the club's official statement.

"Throughout our discussions, it was clear that he shares our ideals on implementing a high-performance culture and he is committed to a playing style that we feel is central to our progress." The Frenchman added.

Dodds set to continue in upgraded role

Another aspect of this breaking news that will please Sunderland supporters is that the 37-year-old Dodds has been rewarded for his work as a steady and calm influence during a period of uncertainty. This will see him become Beale's assistant head coach.

Louis-Dreyfus was quick to praise the job Dodds had done with three games to take charge of in such limited time.

"I would also like to place on record my gratitude to Mike Dodds and our coaching team for not only leading us through the interim period, but for adopting a bold and creative approach that inspired memorable back-to-back wins."

"Alongside Michael, I truly believe our people will continue to drive the Club forward as we enter 2024 with renewed energy, excitement and optimism.” The chairman concluded.

Beale is a smart appointment

Among the plethora of names that were linked with the vacancy in the North East, it must be said that Beale is a smart appointment.

Yes, his performances at Rangers may have been underwhelming, and its understandable that some fans will have reservations about how he will cope in charge of yet another expectant crowd and club.

However, when you bear in mind the state QPR fell into after Beale decided to jump ship compared to their form under his guidance, Louis-Dreyfus and Speakman could have done a lot worse.