Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl insists he is aware of how tough the challenge he faces is, as his side were beaten 3-0 by Plymouth last night.

Sheffield Wednesday adrift at the bottom of the Championship

It has been a turbulent few months for Wednesday since their promotion, with Rohl succeeding Xisco Munoz after a disastrous start to the campaign.

The German is yet to have the desired impact, having suffered back-to-back defeats in the past week, which leaves the club without a win in the Championship, and on three points, meaning they’re already 11 points from safety.

Before the trip to Home Park, Argyle were one place above the relegation zone, so it seemed like a huge fixture for Wednesday as they tried to reduce the gap.

However, they were well beaten, with Mustapha Bundu, Morgan Whittaker and Ryan Hardie sealing the points for the hosts.

Whilst the margin of victory was harsh on the balance of play, it was another poor showing from Wednesday, and, even in October, a return to League One seems inevitable.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Djeidi Gassama PSG Permanent Pol Valentin Sporting Gijon Permanent Di'Shon Bernard Man United Permanent Juan Delgado Pacos Ferreira Permanent Anthony Musaba Monaco Permanent Reece James Blackpool Permanent Bambo Diaby Preston North End Permanent John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United Loan Ashley Fletcher Watford Loan Momo Diaby Portimonense Loan Devis Vasquez AC Milan Loan

And, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Rohl discussed the defeat, as he urged the team to be ‘brave’ despite their situation.

“It's hard to speak about this because we controlled the first 25-30 minutes and created chances. We had a big chance in the second half and we're unlucky at the moment. They scored a great free-kick and then some things turned, and they were stronger. A mistake then for the second goal. We tried everything but in the end we conceded the third goal.

“For sure, for me it was clear when I took the job it would be a tough race. It's a quality league with good teams around us. I've spoken about being brave and creating an identity. That includes intensity and all the things we have to build up.”

How concerning is Sheffield Wednesday’s situation?

In truth, it’s quite remarkable that they are yet to win in 13 Championship games, and are already in a position where they almost need a miracle to stay up.

Of course, Rohl can’t be blamed for that, but it shows how badly they have been mismanaged since promotion, and Dejphon Chansiri will have to hold his hands up to a series of mistakes.

Rohl’s appointment indicates they are now set for a long-term project, and he needs to be given time to put his mark on the club. Realistically, it’s going to take the next two windows for him to start making the changes he wants, so there could be a lot more short-term pain for the fans, before they hope to see improvement in the future.

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

The new boss and the players won’t give up, and they face Rotherham at Hillsborough this weekend in a game that feels like a must-win.

With the Millers also struggling, it’s a great chance to get a first win, and, who knows, that could shift the mood and bring some optimism to Wednesday.

But, you have huge sympathy for the fans, who have endured a dismal few months since that memorable win at Wembley over Barnsley.