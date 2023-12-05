Highlights Leicester City's late goal secured a crucial away win at West Brom, delighting former striker Gary Lineker.

Leicester's new manager Enzo Maresca has had a strong start in England, with the team currently sitting at the top of the Championship.

Despite a few recent doubts and setbacks, Leicester is on track to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Former Leicester City striker Gary Lineker revealed his delight at watching the side secure a crucial away win at West Brom on Saturday thanks to Harry Winks’ late goal.

Leicester continue promotion push with West Brom win

Enzo Maresca was named as the new Leicester boss in the summer, and there was a sense of intrigue about how he would cope having previously been on the Manchester City coaching staff under Pep Guardiola.

But, the Italian has had a fine start to life as a manager in England, with the Foxes top of the Championship by a point.

Crucially though, they hold an eight-point lead over third-place, and they are on course to secure an immediate return to the Premier League, which was the aim before a ball was kicked.

Whilst Maresca has done very well, there were a few doubts creeping in during the past week or so.

Successive defeats to Leeds and Middlesbrough at the start of November halted their incredible progress, and a disappointing draw to Sheffield Wednesday was another sign that Leicester had started to stutter.

And, it appeared they would drop another two points on Saturday, when Josh Maja equalised for Albion in the 89th minute at The Hawthorns.

Yet, Maresca’s men would seal another three points in dramatic fashion, as Winks finished after a remarkable breakaway from a Baggies throw-in, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall unselfishly squaring for his midfield partner.

What has Gary Lineker said about the win?

As you would expect, the goal sparked wild scenes in the away end, and the celebrations from the bench spilt out onto the pitch, as Maresca couldn’t contain his joy.

It felt like a pivotal moment for the east Midlands outfit, and, speaking on his The Rest is Football podcast, ex-player and lifelong fan Lineker explained his emotions at watching the winner go in.

“I want to give a little shout out to my team, Leicester. Great win away at West Bromwich Albion.

“West Brom equalised in the 89th minute, and that would have been another draw, they did that in the week, and they lost a couple, and then Harry Winks scored in the 95th minute. It was beautiful, they were celebrating everywhere.”

What next for Leicester?

With Ipswich, Leeds and Southampton all winning over the weekend, it was very important that Leicester secured another win.

Plus, Albion are in great form, so it was undoubtedly one of the toughest fixtures they could have in the Championship right now, and whilst it was hard work, they came through, and it will have been a huge relief for all concerned after they had been so poor at Hillsborough prior to that.

Maresca will now be focused on the next game, and whilst Leicester have a healthy lead over third, he will be aware of how quickly things can change at this level.

His side are back in action on Saturday, when they welcome Plymouth to the King Power Stadium.

It will be a game the hosts expect to win, as Argyle are yet to win away from home this season upon their return to the Championship.