The 2022-23 EFL regular season is over, and for Swindon Town they could not build on their sixth-placed finish last season and instead slipped away into mid-table.

They lost head coach Ben Garner over the summer to Charlton Athletic and handed the reins to first-team coach Scott Lindsey, who in turn departed for divisional rivals Crawley Town back in January.

That meant the upheaval continued and when Jody Morris was appointed at the end of January there was excitement, but after just four victories in 18 matches the ex-Chelsea player was fired before the final match of the campaign.

With new boss Mike Flynn watching on though from the stands, the season finished on a high by defeating Crawley Town 2-1 at the County Ground on Monday afternoon.

And that match could have seen the final goal in a Robins shirt for Charlie Austin, who made a triumphant return in January having spent some time in Australia beforehand with Brisbane Roar.

At the age of 33, Austin perhaps doesn't have too long left in his career but he decided to come back to try and help the first club he played for professionally try and get into the play-offs, but unfortunately they fell 14 points short of that.

On a personal standpoint in-front of goal though, Austin was still able to plunder in nine goals from 20 appearances, which included netting all four goals in the 4-4 away draw against Rochdale.

What has Charlie Austin said to Swindon Town supporters?

Swindon have not published a retained list as of yet but Austin only signed a short-term contract with the club when he returned at the start of 2023.

His future is right now up in the air and his message to the fans following the end of the season does not make things much clearer, although it has somewhat of a departure feel to it.

End of another season. Been a privilege to be skipper since January," Austin wrote on Instagram.

"Although the season didn't pan out the way we all hoped it was great to be back, and it was an honour to wear the armband and work with such a great and talented group of lads who I know will all have fantastic careers ahead of them, and I hope will be my friends for life."

What will Charlie Austin do next?

It's anybody's guess as to what Austin will do next, but he has showed he still knows where the back of the net is despite his advancing years.

Perhaps he could give Swindon a full season if he enjoyed his short spell there a lot - a lot of the club's youngsters could learn a great deal from him and if the contract suits him it would be no shock to see him end his career this time next year if he wants to try and go out on a high.

There could be interest from elsewhere, but no other club at League Two level is going to entice Austin to sign for them more than Swindon.