‘It was a weird one’ – Pundit reacts to transfer deal involving Bournemouth and Celtic

Former Championship goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes Scottish Premiership side Celtic have done well to sell Ryan Christie to AFC Bournemouth in a £3m deal, speaking in an interview with Football Insider.

The 26-year-old arrived at the Vitality Stadium on deadline day and came in as Scott Parker’s sixth and penultimate signing of the summer, after establishing himself as a key player in Glasgow in recent seasons.

Christie first arrived at Celtic Park in 2015 from Inverness and struggled to make a real impact in his first season-and-a-half at the club, before being sent out on two career-defining loans at Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen.

After proving himself to be a key player at Pittodrie between 2017 and 2018, he hasn’t looked back and recorded an impressive 14 goal contributions in 29 league games last term.

This is just the tip of the iceberg for Christie though after impressing consistently for the Hoops in the past three seasons – and he now joins a Bournemouth side looking to get back to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

Mainly operating as a winger during his career, the 26-year-old can also play in a central advanced midfield role and to recruit the 26-year-old for £3m considering his goalscoring statistics in recent seasons, many people would believe Bournemouth have landed themselves a bargain with this addition.

However, the midfielder’s contract north of the border was due to expire in January and former shot-stopper Paddy Kenny believes it was a brilliant bit of business to receive such a substantial seven-figure fee for his services.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny said: “It was a weird one, his (Christie) contract expiring in January. I’ve never heard of that before.

“But you’d rather get something back for him now than nothing in six months time.

“They’ve got the money and spent it on the striker (Giorgos Giakoumakis) who scored 26 goals in 30 games in Holland.

“They’ve also got the £15m for Edouard, so it’s not been a bad day for them at all. Yet again, I think this is a brilliant bit of business for Celtic.”

The Verdict:

Considering Christie’s contract was due to run out in just a matter of months and they had to sell him on deadline day to avoid the risk of losing a valuable asset for free, it was a good bit of business by Celtic to get at least a respectable fee for his services.

But Bournemouth also have to be commended for this deal. You could only imagine just how much Ange Postecoglou’s side would have held out for if he had been tied down to a longer-term deal, so £3m is still a cut-price fee and it just goes to show how much quality he has and the attacking threat he will bring to the Championship from midfield.

Championship rivals Fulham spent as much as £12m for Harry Wilson this summer, so to bring in a player could make as much of an impact as the Cottager for just a quarter of that price is a shrewd move.

And with the money Scott Parker’s side have managed to generate from Arnaut Danjuma’s sale, they have been able to bring in some top-quality players in Christie and Jamal Lowe, have the finances to make Morgan Rogers’ loan a permanent deal at the end of the campaign and still have money left to soften the blow of their drop to Championship in the past couple of years.

This makes this agreement a good one for all parties – and Christie will be hoping to adapt to the Championship quickly to make an instant impact.