“It was a tough time” – Trai Hume issues honest Sunderland message after key change last season

Sunderland had a largely successful season last year as they achieved promotion back to the Championship under the management of Alex Neil after four seasons away from the second tier.

However, one player who felt less success from their own point of view last season is 20-year-old Trai Hume.

The Black Cats signed the defender from Irish side Linfield back in January when Lee Johnson was manager at the club but before he could make his debut, Johnson was sacked and replaced by Alex Neil.

The played admitted this was difficult but he got on with it as he told The Chronicle: “Coming in at the time I did, then Lee Johnson was sacked and Alex came in, so it was a tough time for me but getting promoted was the most important thing for the club and the fans and the players.”

Despite not having the impact he wanted, the 20-year-old made three League One appearances under Neil last season and went on to make his senior debut for Northern Ireland this summer.

With the new season quickly approaching, the youngster is working hard to try and be part of more this coming year as he said: “I’m just trying to get as many games as I can, and see where it leads me this season.”

The Verdict:

Trai Hume had a tough time when he arrived at Sunderland. Not only is it hard arriving during January into a side that is in good form therefore making it hard to break into the starting 11, but with the quick change in managers he was almost left to prove himself again.

However, Alex Neil did give the youngster his chances and he has played two pre-season games so far meaning he has the opportunity to show the manager why he wants to be part of the plans for next season.

The defender seems to have the right attitude with an eagerness to do well which will only help him in the long term at the Stadium of Light.

It’s no doubt going to be a challenge to step up to the Championship now but as a young player, if Hume can continue to work hard in the background and take his chances when they come, there’s no reason why he can’t play a bigger role in the side this season.