‘It was a sad moment’ – Sheffield Wednesday player makes Tony Pulis claim

Sheffield Wednesday defender Osaze Urhoghide has suggested that he was frozen out of the side by Tony Pulis during his poor spell in charge at Hillsborough, despite working hard in training.

Pulis’ time in charge of Sheffield Wednesday was pretty disastrous with the experienced boss not being able to get the sort of results that were anticipated when he took over from Garry Monk. In the end, he was able to win just one of his ten matches in charge of the Owls. That run of form played a pivotal role in the club ending the campaign with relegation to the third tier.

Given the issues that the Owls had under Pulis, it seemed strange that Urhoghide was not given the chance to come into the side given the qualities he can offer. However, since he was replaced first by Neil Thompson on a temporary basis, and then by Darren Moore, the defender showed his potential and is now a player they will be keen to keep with his contract coming to an end.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, via Sheffield Star, the defender delivered an honest assessment over his treatment by Pulis and suggested that he felt he was not being given the chance to play despite putting the work in. However, he also feels the fact he continued to do the right things helped him come back into the side and make an impact

He said: “I was frozen out of the team when Tony Pulis came in.

“He had a team he would already pick and I wasn’t really playing during that period. I was on the bench a couple of times, sometimes the extra man and it was a sad moment to be honest.

“Football is about playing and when you’re not playing you do all you can to get into the team and you don’t get what you deserve sometimes.

“I felt I was just coming into train, as if I was never going to get into the team, it was like ‘What’s the point?’ I was working hard, trying to do my extras, trying to keep my fitness up. It was difficult.

“My hard work wasn’t paying off. It was only after he left the club that hard work did start coming off and I was ready when the opportunity came.

“I look back now and if I wasn’t doing the stuff I did even when I was low then I wouldn’t have had the success I would have had when I came back in.”

The verdict

These are very honest comments from Urhoghide and it just goes to show that Pulis really was the wrong fit for the job at the time he was brought into the club. You could sort of understand why initially he might have wanted to go with the Owls’ more experienced heads given the tough position they were in, but when things did not work he did not chance that approach.

Urhoghide is someone that has played without any fear when he has featured for the Owls and he has seemed unaffected by the pressure that they were under to try and survive the drop this term. Those were qualities that Pulis should have drawn upon and maybe if he had have done he might have been able to do better than just one win in his ten games in charge.

The defender’s form since he was re-introduced back into the fold has been one of the bright sparks for the Owls, and it means that he should be on the radar of other sides with his current deal coming to an end. Keeping hold of him would be massive for Sheffield Wednesday but at this stage, his future is very much up in the air.