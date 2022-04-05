“It was a really really tough one to take” – Cardiff City fan pundit reflects on Swansea City humiliation

FLW’s Cardiff City fan pundit Ben Johnsey has revealed his frustrations with Cardiff City’s performance at the weekend.

Cardiff were hammered 4-0 in a historic loss in the South Wales derby.

It was the first time in the 110-year history of the rivalry that one of the sides completed the league double over the other.

Swansea had won 3-0 earlier in the campaign, and asserted their dominance as Wales’ best side with a 4-0 win in the reverse fixture on Saturday.

Johnsey believes that the Cardiff players did not show enough interest in the rivalry and that Swansea played with far more intensity throughout the game.

Johnsey also admitted that the result is the first real blemish on Steve Morison’s tenure as Cardiff coach, having done an overall solid job up to now.

“For me, what went wrong against Swansea was the fact that they were just more passionate about the derby than we were,” Johnsey told Football League World.

“We seemed to go into it treating it more as any other game than they did.

“They always seem to be more passionate about it and I think that’s shown in the results.

“At the end of the day we got two sides turning up and one is putting everything into it and wants to do all they can to win for their fans and the other is just treating it like a normal Championship game in a season that’s all but done.

“Which one is going to come out on top, and that showed in the victory for Swansea.

“It was a really really tough one to take and one that sadly Cardiff fans won’t forget for a while.

“Probably the only really really big hit on Morison as a Cardiff manager so far.”

Cardiff’s record with Swansea has been quite poor in recent years, having won only one of their last six meetings, losing four and drawing one.

The defeat also saw Swansea open up a five point gap over the Sky Blues in the table, with only seven games left to play this season.

Up next for Cardiff is a trip to face Reading on April 9.

The Verdict

The defeat was an utter humiliation for Cardiff, particularly given the historical context of the loss.

It is remarkable that with so much on the line that the players couldn’t muster any kind of performance.

The players will need to bounce back immediately to avoid fans getting on their backs, and Reading offers a chance for the team to earn three points and wash out the taste of that drubbing.

Morison will need to turn things around in this matchup for next season, otherwise doubts will start to creep in among the fans about his ability to lead Cardiff forward.