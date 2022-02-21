“It was a real Adkins era performance” – Charlton Athletic fan pundit reacts as Addicks suffer 4-0 defeat to Oxford United

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic suffered a humbling 4-0 defeat to Oxford United on Saturday with Karl Robinson getting the better of Johnnie Jackson on the touchline.

The Addicks have now lost three on the bounce ahead of a difficult home game against third placed Milton Keynes Dons on Tuesday evening.

Charlton did start brightly, but that was short-lived with Matty Taylor giving the Yellows a two goal lead inside the opening half an hour.

Sean Clare’s second half sending off made matters worse with Sam Baldock and Cameron Brannagan also finding the net in the second period.

There is a lot of uncertainty around expiring contracts of players and the manager at Charlton at the moment which seems to be having an impact on performances.

While injuries in key areas, which the majority of League One sides are feeling at this stage of the season, have dented Charlton’s upward trajectory under Jackson.

FLW’s Charlton Athletic fan pundit Ben Fleming had his reservations over Jackson’s 3-5-2 system in reflecting on a very disappointing performance.

Speaking to Football League World, Fleming said: “I think that everything that could have gone wrong, did go wrong.

“It was a real Adkins era performance, we looked slow in terms of out of possession and pressing, we looked disorganised at the back, we looked without ideas going forward.

“I think it was just a real day to forget and a performance to put behind us.

“But it’s a concerning trend that Jackson and this 3-5-2 formation seems to be persevered with, despite the fact that a lot of the teams seem to have figured us out and figured out how to get the best of us when they’re attacking and to contain us going forward.

“We did have injuries, but I think it’s quite clear to see that there’s a lot of players here that aren’t working well in this system and a lot of performances that aren’t getting us very far.”