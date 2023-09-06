This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City completed the signing of defender Liam Kitching from Barnsley on deadline day.

The Sky Blues had been chasing Kitching throughout the summer and initially had a £2.5 million bid, rising to £3 million, rejected by the Tykes before returning with a £4 million offer, which was also turned down.

However, they did not give up in their pursuit of the 23-year-old and he made the move to the Coventry Building Society Arena on deadline day for a fee believed to be over £4 million with add-ons.

Kitching joined Barnsley from Forest Green Rovers in January 2021 and he scored four goals and provided three assists in 53 appearances in all competitions last season as the Reds reached the League One play-off final.

The defender was named as the Reds' new captain this summer following Mads Andersen's departure to Luton Town and he began the season as a regular, scoring one goal in four appearances, but Neill Collins will now be without one of his key men.

Collins said that he was disappointed to lose Kitching, but admitted that it would have been tough for the club to turn down such a significant offer.

"We lost a very very good player but we lost him for an awful lot of money which will stand the club in good stead longer-term. It might make my job more difficult shorter-term, but I can understand why it’s hard to turn down that amount of money for a League One centre-back," Collins told the Barnsley Chronicle.

"You always have to think about Liam Kitching – it is life changing for him financially. You can respect that."

How much of a loss is Liam Kitching for Barnsley?

FLW's Barnsley fan pundit Andy Symcox says it is a blow for the Tykes to lose Kitching, but he believes it was a good financial deal for the club.

"Regarding Liam Kitching being sold to Coventry, it obviously means that our three centre-backs from last season have all gone," Andy said.

"In that respect, it was a pity because there's no continuity there.

"Having said that, we got what appears to be a really good price for Liam and we wish him all the best.

"It's time for others to step up and so far, over these last few matches, it seems that they are doing, so I'm fine with it."

What next for Barnsley?

There is no doubt Kitching will be missed at Oakwell, but Jordan Williams, Kacper Lopata and Jack Shepherd have looked solid as a back three in recent games, keeping back-to-back clean sheets in away victories at Wigan Athletic and Cheltenham Town.

The sales of Andersen and Kitching will be hugely beneficial to the club financially and Collins may be able to reinvest some of those funds in his squad in January.

After a slow start to the season, Barnsley look to be finding their form and they currently sit ninth in the table, three points behind second-placed Bolton Wanderers and leaders Exeter City.

The Tykes' game against Portsmouth this weekend has been postponed due to international call-ups, so they will be back in action against Burton Albion at Oakwell in just under two weeks time.