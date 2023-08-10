Highlights Joe Rodon's potential loan move from Spurs to Leeds United is a good signing as he has Premier League quality and improves the team instantly.

With the departures and injuries to other centre-backs, Rodon's ball-playing abilities and partnership with Pascal Struijk give Leeds a dominant and progressive defensive pairing.

The loan deal for Rodon is excellent business, as he is a valuable player worth over £10m and Leeds can save money to invest in other areas of the squad.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are closing in on the signing of centre-back Joe Rodon from Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan deal.

News of the move first broke from Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, who stated the formalities were left to be ironed out in the coming days.

Fabrizio Romano has since confirmed the news, claiming it is a season-long loan deal for the 25-year-old defender.

Phil Hay wrote in The Athletic: "Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon in line to join the club ahead of Saturday’s clash with Birmingham City, having agreed reached an agreement to sign Rodon on a season-long loan from Spurs, which would significantly strengthen their backline."

Rodon just spent the season on loan with Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais, where he made 22 appearances for the French side.

He earnt a big-money move to Spurs in 2020, having impressed with Swansea City in the Championship. The centre-back appeared for the Swans 54 times prior to an £11 million switch to the North London outfit.

The Welshman has 37 caps for his country already, and will link up with teammates Dan James and Ethan Ampadu.

Is Joe Rodon moving from Spurs to Leeds United a good potential signing?

Here, we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether this will be a good addition for Leeds United to sign him on a loan deal from Spurs.

Adam Elliott

The last time Rodon played at this level he excelled under the stewardship of Graham Potter and rightly earnt himself a move to the Premier League.

Perhaps a side at the level of Tottenham was a step too soon for him, but he has Premier League quality, and he improves the Whites instantly.

The departures of Max Wober, Robin Koch, and Diego Llorente, as well as the eight-week injury sustained to Liam Cooper, make centre-back reinforcements necessary for Daniel Farke.

The ball-playing capabilities of Rodon, paired with Pascal Struijk's, gives Leeds one of the most dominant and progressive pairings in the entire division, and he should slot straight into Farke's progressive style.

Rodon is a clear upgrade on Charlie Cresswell, who will still have a part to play, but is not yet at that level to dominate on the right-side of Leeds' centre-back pairing.

The only slight downside is the lack of recovery speed and athleticism in Leeds' backline, which Rodon does not add to; however, he should still be one of the best players in his position in the division, if he is anything like the level shown to earn him that move from Swansea in the first place.

He is a £10m+ player and Leeds are getting him on loan. It's excellent business and saves money to be invested in other areas of the squad elsewhere.

Alfie Burns

Even prior to Liam Cooper's injury, Leeds United needed added centre-back depth and the signing of Joe Rodon looks a really good option.

In Cooper and Pascal Struijk, Leeds have good balance of youth and experience options on the left. On the right, they've got Charlie Cresswell, who is still raw and could really do without finding himself in the deep end this season under Farke. Rodon would come into the reckoning as a starter and someone that instantly improves the starting XI.

His last season in the Championship was about as impressive as it can get for a young centre-back, playing a progressive style of football that Farke is trying to implement at Elland Road.

Lastly, the structure of the deal should really suit Leeds here. Money is tight and sales are needed to raise some cash for further signings, so signing a Premier League standard centre-back on a season-long loan that suits your style is a no-brainer of a move.

If it works out for Leeds, they would find themselves in a good position to pursue Rodon permanently. Even if he doesn't return, pulling Cresswell from the firingline in the short-term, leaves him in a better position in the mid-term to really build on what should be a season of involvement in 2023/24.

It ticks so many boxes. It's a great deal for the Whites.