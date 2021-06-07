‘It ticks a lot of boxes’ – Leicester City set sights on EFL defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leicester City are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Stoke City defender Nathan Collins, according to journalist Alex Wood.

Collins has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for Michael O’Neill’s side in the 2020/21 season, as they finished 14th in the Championship table.

The youngster made 27 appearances for the Potters, whilst also being capped at senior level for the Irish national team in recent seasons.

The likes of Arsenal and Burnley have previously been linked with a move for Collins, although a formal bid for his services are yet to be made by the interested clubs.

A move to the King Power Stadium could tempt Collins though, with Brendan Rodgers’ side finishing fifth in this year’s campaign, and they’re evidently keen to add depth to their defensive options this summer.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Leicester City’s interest in signing Collins, and whether he’d be a good addition to their team this summer or not.

Ned Holmes:

I really like this move.

With Wes Morgan retiring and Jonny Evans not getting any younger, signing an up-and-coming defender to join the likes of Wesley Fofana and Çaglar Söyüncü looks a smart bit of business from the Foxes.

Nathan Collins looks a player with a very bright future and this summer may just be the perfect time to sign him, with Stoke’s finances meaning they’re like to accept a reasonable bid for him.

The competition from the likes of Arsenal and Burnley shows just how highly-rated Collins is and for good reason as the 20-year-old already looks a very capable defender.

Signing him now gives him time to learn under Evans’ wing before eventually replacing him in the side.

Alfie Burns:

I really like the look of this potential transfer. That’s from Collins’ perspective and also Leicester’s.

The Stoke City defender has impressed me over the last couple of seasons. He’s shown good versatility, experience beyond his years and produced a number of really composed displays in a Championship side that haven’t exactly been consistent.

At 20, he’d be perfect for Leicester to develop over the coming years. The King Power has proved to be a great place for young talent in recent times, with the perfect mix of coaching and opportunity.

Long-term, Collins could go right to the top and playing at a progressive club like Leicester could be ideal for the defender.

It ticks a lot of boxes this one, it has to be said.

Can you score full marks on this 21-question Stoke City quiz?

1 of 21 In what year were Stoke City first formed? 1863 1865 1867 1869

Chris Thorpe:

This would be an excellent signing and he would be a great prospect for the future as Leicester look to continue their upward progression.

He won’t come cheap but as we know the Foxes have managed their finances brilliantly and can afford to pay what is required.

I would say he’s definitely needed as Wes Morgan has now retired, so they need to reinforce the backline heading into next season.

Collins has plenty of room to improve and I think Rodgers would aid his progression a lot more than Michael O’Neill.

Overall this signing covers a lot of bases for Leicester and they would be wise to pursue the signature of Collins this summer.