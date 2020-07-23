‘It ticks a lot of boxes’ – Leeds United plot move for Man United player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are interested in making a move for Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero, according to Argentinean TV station TyC Sports.

Romero has made only seven Premier League appearances for the Red Devils since joining the club from Sampdoria in 2015, and his future at Old Trafford looks uncertain.

The 33-year-old has played 15 times under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, but each of those appearances have come in cup competitions, after being used as back-up to David De Gea.

With another year left on his contract at Old Trafford, it is believed that Man United to have the option to extend Romero’s deal by a year, but Leeds are reportedly circling.

TyC Sports claim that Marcelo Bielsa is keen to bring Romero to Elland Road, as the Whites gear up for a long-awaited return to Premier League football next season.

Here, the FLW team discuss this potential signing for Leeds, and whether he is needed at Elland Road…

Jacob Potter

This could be a smart signing by Leeds.

Romero has impressed me when he’s featured for Manchester United, and I firmly believe that he should have been featuring more regularly given David De Gea’s recent struggles between the posts.

But having played second-choice to the Spaniard for the majority of his time at Old Trafford, you would imagine that he’ll be tempted by a move.

Leeds need another goalkeeper heading into next season, as it seems highly likely that Kiko Casilla will leave the club.

Romero is exactly the type of player they should look to sign as well, with the experienced goalkeeper being more than good enough to challenge Illan Meslier for his starting spot, as well as aiding the development of the young Frenchman.

Alfie Burns

This would be an outstanding addition to the Leeds United squad ahead of their Premier League return.

Kiko Casilla’s time with the club is probably up, but if they are going to chase a replacement for him, it has to be an upgrade, which Romero certainly is.

He’s the Man United reserve at the moment and, in the eyes of many, he deserves to be starting at Old Trafford.

Romero fits the mould of goalkeeper Bielsa will look for and given he’s from Argentina, the lure of the Leeds head-coach might convince him to make the switch to West Yorkshire.

Guaranteed games will be a factor too and Leeds can offer the goalkeeper a chance to step out of the shadows.

It ticks a lot of boxes and I’d like to see it happen.

Have these 9 things happened to Leeds United this season?

1 of 9 Have Leeds United won five games in-a-row without conceding this season? Yes No

Sam Rourke

This’d be a cracking addition for the Whites.

With Leeds United snapping up Meslier on a three-year deal, they will need some experience to help out and Romero would be a great option.

The 33-year-old has had to make do with the subs bench more often than not at Manchester United, and when he has appeared for the Red Devils, he’s rarely put a foot wrong.

Adept at reflex saves, impressive with the ball at his feet combined with strong distribution, Romero strikes me as an ideal goalkeeper in Bielsa’s system at Leeds.

The fact he’s from Argentina like Bielsa is a real benefit in my eyes here, and it’s a deal that Leeds really should look to pursue as they aim to cement themselves in the top-flight once again.