‘It ticks a fair few boxes’ – QPR eye transfer move for 27-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR are keen on a move for Huddersfield Town attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard, as per the Daily Mail via Yorkshire Live.

The 27-year-old is struggling to break into the Terriers team at present with him seemingly not at the forefront of Carlos Corberan’s plans, and this has prompted interest from the R’s.

Pritchard has made 11 appearances for the Terriers this term in the league, with six of those appearances coming from the substitutes bench – he’s yet to provide a goal or assist so far this campaign.

QPR boss Mark Warburton knows Pritchard well with them both enjoying a fruitful stint at Brentford together, with Warburton keen to add some more creative options to his side.

So, what do you make of this from an R’s perspective? Would Pritchard be a good addition for QPR? Is he needed?

The team here at FLW take a look….

Alfie Burns

Warburton’s past experience crossing paths with Pritchard give this legs, you’ve got to feel.

However, having watched a fair bit of Pritchard over the last couple of seasons, he’s a player that’s miles away from the level that he was with Brantford when Warburton previously worked with him.

Much lesser names are ahead of him at Huddersfield and that’s down to hard work.

In saying that, Pritchard looks like a player needing a fresh start.

Queens Park Rangers could be a good fit for him and working with a familiar face isn’t a bad thing at all.

It might be a good fit, but we are going to have to see Pritchard step things up a level to make it a success.

George Dagless

I think it’s worth a punt.

Pritchard is a good player and will feel he’s still got plenty to offer at Championship level.

His game time has been rather limited at Huddersfield this season under Carlos Corberan and so he could well be interested in a move to a club like QPR who absolutely need to add to their squad.

They’ve got some good attacking players but there’s room for one like Pritchard to come in and challenge and I would assume it’s not going to be an expensive move however the move is laid out.

I think it ticks a fair few boxes for the R’s.

The ultimate 2021 QPR quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 What area are QPR based in? North London East London South London West London

George Harbey

I think this could be a good signing for QPR.

Pritchard hasn’t shown his true quality since joining Huddersfield in my opinion. When you think about the player he was once at Norwich and Brentford, it’s disappointing to see.

But a move back to London, having previously been at Tottenham and Brentford, could be a really good one for him.

Mark Warburton is a manager who knows how to get the best out of him, too. He scored 12 goals and registered seven assists as the Bees reached the play-offs in 2014.15 under his management.

QPR need a bit of guile and creativity in the final third, and he could be one who solves their woes in front of goal.

It could be a masterstroke of a signing.