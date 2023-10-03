Highlights Pundit Carlton Palmer advises against starting Patrick Bamford against QPR, urging Leeds to be patient with his return from injury.

Bamford's previous injury history warrants caution, despite his proven goal-scoring ability in the Championship.

With other attacking options available, Leeds can afford to ease Bamford back into the team gradually while he continues to build up his fitness.

Pundit Carlton Palmer does not believe Leeds United should start striker Patrick Bamford against Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road on Wednesday night.

Bamford missed the start of the campaign after suffering a hamstring injury during pre-season, but he made his return as a substitute in the 3-1 defeat against Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday.

Speaking prior to the game against the Saints, manager Daniel Farke revealed his delight at having Bamford back.

"There is an old rule that normally a player who's back in training needs as long on the training pitch to be ready with full confidence, full rhythm, to be ready to play the same time like he was out. Patrick is an experienced player, for offensive players sometimes it's a bit quicker so hopefully he doesn't need eight weeks to be back in the mix," Farke told LeedsLive last week.

"Sometimes, an injured player plays with more enthusiasm because he's highly motivated to be back on the pitch. I can see this in training, Patrick is in a good mood and he's a really good player at this level.

"Last time he played at Championship level he got 20 goals and got this club promoted. It's definitely good to have a player of his experience, quality and ability back in the mix."

After playing a crucial role in the club's promotion to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa in 2020, Bamford scored 17 goals in the top flight during the 2020-21 campaign, earning him a call-up to the England squad.

However, the 30-year-old has struggled with injury in recent years, and he scored just six goals in 31 appearances in all competitions last season as the Whites were relegated to the Championship.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer says that while it is a boost for Leeds to have Bamford back, they must be patient with him as he gets back up to speed.

"It was great to see Patrick Bamford on the bench for Leeds United this weekend for the game against Southampton," Palmer said.

"Patrick has been sidelined for the past two months with a hamstring injury picked up in a pre-season match.

"Obviously you would want Patrick back as soon as you can, but he won't want to risk him.

"It takes time to get up to match speed, so I can't see him starting against QPR, they will ease him back gently.

"It has been disappointing for Leeds United that Patrick has only made 37 appearances since the season of 2021-22.

"He does score goals at this level, but it's getting him out there on the pitch and keeping him out there."

Should Leeds United start Patrick Bamford against QPR on Wednesday night?

Palmer is right that Leeds must not rush Bamford back into the starting line-up too quickly.

Bamford is a player with a proven track record in the Championship and he will be a huge asset for the Whites as they look to make an immediate return to the Premier League, but after an injury-disrupted few years, it is crucial that they take a cautious approach.

With the likes of Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter, Dan James and Crysencio Summerville at his disposal, Farke has more than enough attacking options to get a result against a QPR side who currently sit in the relegation zone, and Bamford can continue to build up his fitness as a substitute.