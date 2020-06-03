‘It surely gets done’ – Blackburn Rovers face key player decision: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With his future at Blackburn Rovers looking uncertain, Danny Graham insists that he would “100 per cent” sign a new deal at Ewood Park if he is offered one.

The 34-year-old has been a great servant for Blackburn, scoring 56 goals since his 2016 arrival from Sunderland and playing an influential role in their League One promotion-winning campaign in 2017.

But the experienced striker has found regular game time hard to come by under Tony Mowbray this term, falling behind Sam Gallagher in the pecking order.

Graham has made 31 appearances in the Championship this season, but only 11 of those have been starting appearances and 20 have come from off the bench.

As per the Lancashire Telegraph, though, Graham insists that he would sign a new deal at Blackburn if he is offered a fresh contract by the club, with his current one set to expire at the end of this month.

He said: “If I got offered a new deal at the club would I sign it? 100 per cent. If I don’t then I’ve had a great four-and-a-half years and it’ll be time to move on and start a new adventure.

“We’ll wait and see what happens and cross that bridge when it comes to it.”

Should Rovers give Graham a new deal? The FLW team discuss…

George Dagless

I think so.

He might be in the latter stages of his career but he’s had another good season and clearly has a good rapport with those around him.

If Rovers stay in the Championship he will be able to score goals next year as they go in search of a play-off place.

Indeed, if they go up this season he’ll be determined to prove himself in the Premier League and use his experience from his days at Swansea as a help for Tony Mowbray.

I don’t really think there is much argument against this at the moment and, if it makes financial sense for all involved, it surely gets done.

Jacob Potter

I think he deserves a short-term contract extension.

Graham doesn’t have the best of records for Blackburn in front of goal, but he has made a positive impact over the years for Tony Mowbray’s side.

If Blackburn are to finish inside the top-six this season and win a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League, then I certainly wouldn’t be offering him a new deal, as he’s not good enough for that level.

But we’ve seen Graham form an impressive partnership alongside Bradley Dack when they’ve both been fit enough to play, and I think there is still something that Graham can offer for a couple more seasons still.

Ned Holmes

Yes, I think he has proven himself a really useful weapon to Tony Mowbray this season and is deserving of a one-year deal.

Anything longer than that would be too much of a risk, in my eyes, but Graham’s performances this term have shown that he can still play his part.

He may be 34 now and have only grabbed three goals this season but his hold up play has proven really effective at times.

Additionally, Rovers have three up-and-coming strikers in their squad and you feel they will benefit from an experienced head like Graham being around.

George Harbey

I personally think that Blackburn should look to part ways with Graham this summer.

He’s now 34 years of age and isn’t getting any younger, and they should look to bolster their attacking options with fresh faces as they head into 2020/21.

Graham has been a fantastic servant for the club and was influential in their promotion from League One, but he is no longer an important player and he is in the latter stages of his career.

Maybe a short-term deal could be on the cards, but even then, that’s less money available for Mowbray to go out and splash out on a new striker.