‘It should excite the fans’ – Blackburn Rovers plot move for winger: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are chasing the signing of youngster Ethan Ross, according to a report from Football Insider.

Tony Mowbray’s side are looking for exciting new additions this summer and it seems that the Aberdeen starlet is one of the players on their radar.

The 19-year-old left-winger is one of the hottest prospects in Scotland at the moment and after making 35 senior appearances it seems that he’s ready to challenge himself in England.

Ross is out of contract this summer meaning that he’s available for a nominal fee, but with competition from Sunderland it could be a tough deal to do.

So would Ethan Ross be a good signing for Blackburn Rovers?

The team at FLW have their say…

Did these 19 things happen at Blackburn Rovers in 2020/21?

1 of 19 Signed Dani Ayala from Middlesbrough True False

Chris Gallagher This is exactly the sort of signing that Blackburn should be trying to make. Firstly, we know that Tony Mowbray is the sort of manager who will give youth a chance, so the prospect of moving to Ewood Park is going to appeal to the player. Obviously, it would be very tough for Ross to make a big impact at Championship level immediately. After all, he hasn’t been playing regularly for Aberdeen this season, so there still needs to be a degree of patience and understanding that he will take time to adapt and settle to a new environment. In the long-term though, he has the potential to be a key performer for Rovers and it should excite the fans that they are on the lookout for some emerging top talents. When you can’t spend as much as rivals in your division, it’s about finding younger players and potential bargains, so Ross would fit the bill on that front for Blackburn. This would be a smart addition if they can get it over the line. Chris Thorpe I think there is no harm in Rovers looking to build for the future and Ross would definitely be a player who can be part of that moving forwards. He has already had his fair share of first team exposure despite being 19 and will only improve. It may be a case that Blackburn bring him in and then loan him back out to the Dons, as realistically speaking, I don’t think he’d start for Rovers at present. He’s undoubtedly a talented player but for me I don’t think he’s quite ready for the step up just yet. In short this is a good addition for the future but not one that is needed at this precise moment. Sam Rourke He looks like a real talent and you can see why Rovers are keen. With Harvey Elliott returning to Liverpool, Adam Armstrong’s future uncertain and Bradley Dack injury-prone, there is no harm in bringing in some more attacking talent and Ross looks like he’s got a bright future. The fact that Ross could be available for a nominal fee is another positive here from a Rovers perspective, especially given how the current financial climate is. Naturally, it would take him time to adapt to the rigours and demands of Championship football, but if given time he has a fantastic platform to flourish at Ewood Park. We saw how well Mowbray managed Tyrhys Dolan last season and the impact the 19-year-old had in the first-team, so you’d fancy the Rovers boss to get the best out of Ross in time.