‘It should be a no-brainer’ – West Ham eye Championship man as possible Diangana replacement: The verdict

West Ham have earmarked Brentford’s £25m-rated winger Said Benrahma as a possible replacement for Grady Diangana, as per the Evening Standard.

Diangana, 22, is set to join Slaven Bilic’s West Brom on a permanent deal following a fruitful loan spell at the Hawthorns last season with a deal being agreed that could reach £18m.

So, from what you have seen of Benrahma in the EFL for the Bees, would he be an adequate replacement for Diangana?

The team here at FLW discuss….

George Harbey

He’d be a cracking replacement, 100%.

Of course, losing Diangana for a Premier League rival is obviously a blow, and it’s actually quite baffling that they are letting him go for such a cheap price given how well he performed at West Brom last season, as well as considering the amount of time left on his contract.

The arrival of Said Benrahma would undoubtedly soften the blow, though, as for me, he has been one of the most talented players ever to grace the Sky Bet Championship.

Since moving to Brentford, Benrahma has adapted like a duck to water. He has scored so many goals for the Bees, so many from distance, too, and he also registered plenty of assists and created so many chances for his teammates, and Thomas Frank really got another gear out of him last term.

He can play anywhere in the three behind the striker, and with Felipe Anderson and Pablo Fornals failing to stand out last season, I think the addition of Benrahma would inject them with real flair and speed, and give them the creative spark they so desperately need heading into next season.

Jacob Potter

He’d be a brilliant replacement.

I’m still surprised to hear that West Ham are reportedly willing to cash-in on Diangana, as I think he’s a player that could be an excellent option to have in their squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

But Benrahma would be an upgrade on him in my eyes, as he’s shown that he can perform to a high standard in English football.

With 17 goals and ten assists to his name during the 2019/20 season, it really hasn’t come as a surprise to see him being linked with a move to the Premier League.

You don’t just attract interest from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea by chance, so it’s clear to see that Benhrama is a player that has real talent.

It should be a no-brainer for the Hammers to target the Brentford winger, who will surely be heading for the exit door before the new season gets under way.

Ned Holmes

The signing of Benrahma would be a really exciting one for the Hammers and may help soothe the fans should Diangana leave the club.

I was very surprised to see West Ham accept a fee of £12 million for the winger, who proved such an exciting player on loan with the Baggies last term.

Diangana was key to West Brom’s promotion push but I think Benrahma is a better player right now.

The Algerian winger looks the sort of player that is capable of producing game-changing moments and loves to put his team on his back in order to win games.

He deserves a chance in the top flight and it would be shrewd from West Ham if they can ensure they’re the side to give it to him.