‘It should be a no-brainer’ – Liverpool man facing decision with Leeds, Rangers and Swansea in pursuit: The verdict

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster has an interesting summer ahead of him, with numerous clubs linked with a move for the 20-year-old.

Brewster has spent the second half of the 2019/20 campaign on loan at Swansea City, scoring four times in his 11 games so far, and it is understood that the Welsh side are keen on bringing him back next year.

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers are eyeing up a loan move for the forward as well, which could make life difficult for any other suitors considering Steven Gerrard’s Liverpool connections.

Leeds United have also been linked with a move for Brewster, with the Yorkshire club hoping to be in the position to offer him some Premier League minutes next term.

But where would be the best destination for the 20-year-old and where should he choose if all options were available to him?

We asked our FLW writers for their verdict…

Alfie Burns

This is a tough call for Brewster as you’ve got to feel he needs to be taking the step up into the Premier League if he’s to give himself a chance of making the grade at Liverpool.

Stepping back into the Championship only stalls his development by another 12 months, whilst Rangers and Scottish Football simply aren’t competitive enough for the striker.

With that in mind, Leeds United look the best fit for him given they might win promotion. However, you’ve then got to consider the minutes he’d get at Elland Road, with Patrick Bamford established, Jean-Kevin Augustin teasing brilliance and Tyler Roberts showing flashes of excellence.

Brewster needs to get things right in the summer and he needs a mix of a club that offers him game time, but also at a decent enough level to impress Liverpool.

George Dagless

Leeds or Rangers.

If Leeds go up it’ll be great for him to be playing Premier League football – though Liverpool need to be wary that he might not get many minutes given how Eddie Nketiah struggled to do so thanks to Bielsa’s loyalty to Patrick Bamford.

Rangers, meanwhile, represent the closest option available at the moment in terms of playing for Liverpool with them going for trophies and battling for the title in Scotland, plus he could learn a great deal from Jermain Defoe if he is still around.

Swansea would be a good option for him as well, of course, given Steve Cooper’s work with youngsters and he obviously knows Brewster well but I just think a step up to Leeds or Rangers could be best for him now.

Jacob Potter

I think he’d be better off signing up with Swansea City for another season.

I’ll admit that I had my doubts as to whether Brewster was going to be good enough to perform to a high standard in the Championship, but he’s done just that with Steve Cooper’s side.

I can’t see him getting anywhere near the Rangers starting XI with Alfredo Morelos still there, whilst Leeds will surely be looking for a better and more experienced option in attack if they win promotion to the Premier League this season.

Swansea are a club that are heading in the right direction though, and they’re the most likely club to be able to offer him much-needed regular game time in senior football.

It should be a no-brainer for both Liverpool and Brewster to sign with the Swans for another season.