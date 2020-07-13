‘It should be a no-brainer’ – Details emerge regarding Lee Bowyer’s availability: Should Birmingham City pounce? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic are set to demand £750k compensation for anybody looking to lure Lee Bowyer out of the club this summer, according to Alan Nixon.

A number of Charlton’s Championship rivals are on the lookout for new managers, with Bristol City and Birmingham City the standout jobs available in the division.

Charlton. Will demand 750k compo for Bowyer if Birmingham or anyone else gets real this summer. Fixed sum. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 12, 2020

Bowyer has been linked with the latter, but this latest update gives clarity on what it would take to lure him away from Charlton.

So, should Birmingham look to pay the compensation?

Our writers discuss…

Jacob Potter

It should be a no-brainer for the Blues.

They need a manager that can take them forward in the right direction ahead of next season.

They’ve been too much of a sleeping giant for too long now, and they need to show improvement at the earliest of opportunities.

Bowyer has shown that he can work with restrictions and difficult circumstances whilst with Charlton Athletic, and I’m not surprised to hear that he’s wanted by other clubs heading into the summer.

The compensation fee that Charlton are seemingly demanding is relatively hefty, but I think the Blues should pay it, as I feel as though Bowyer is more than capable of taking Birmingham to the next level.

George Dagless

Yes.

It all depends on what happens because there’s now a chance Blues go down and Charlton stay up, so in that instance I don’t think Bowyer would go even if they offer the fee.

Even so, the cold hard fact is that is a small price to play for a manager whose stock is continuing to rise despite the struggles the Addicks have had.

I think he’s therefore worth a look, then, but I only see him willing to move if Charlton do not stay up this season.

George Harbey

If they have any ambition, then 100% yes.

Bowyer has done an absolutely incredible job at Charlton and deserves real credit, especially if he keeps them up this season given what’s gone on with Lyle Taylor and the saga off the pitch.

I think he’d be a perfect fit at St. Andrew’s, as he isn’t going to be given a pot of gold and he will need to work under a limited budget and under tough conditions off the pitch, but he is used to that after a turbulent time in charge of Charlton.

But he’d have an excellent relationship with fans, and he deserves the chance to build his own squad and succeed at another club.

It would be a coup to lure him away from the Valley and back to Birmingham.