This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers have joined the hunt for Everton youngster Tom Cannon after his successful loan spell at Preston North End last season.

Rovers are keen on making a move for Cannon this summer, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

Nixon suggested that Cannon is being tracked by Preston once again, as well as Swansea City with Rovers in a fight for his signature.

Would Tom Cannon be a good signing for Blackburn Rovers?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the forward would be a good addition to Jon Dahl Tomasson's side next season...

Chris Gallagher

This would be an excellent signing.

Cannon was very good for Preston, with eight goals in 20 games a good return for North End, whilst he impressed with his all-round game as well.

For Blackburn, it's clear that a number nine is going to be a priority this summer, as they need to replace the goals from Ben Brereton Diaz, and they needed more firepower anyway.

So, Cannon would be a massive help, and he could also thrive in the style of play that Tomasson encourages. So, I think this would be a good move for all parties, providing Everton stay in the Premier League.

James Reeves

Cannon would be the perfect addition for Blackburn this summer.

Rovers are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements after the departure of star striker Ben Brereton Diaz, while Sam Gallagher struggled for consistency with just seven goals in 39 appearances.

Cannon made an excellent impact at Preston in the second half of the campaign and proved to be a game-changer for North End, helping to turn them into serious play-off contenders, although they ultimately missed out on top six.

It remains to be seen whether Everton will allow Cannon out on loan again, and he may be needed at Goodison Park if the Toffees are relegated to the Championship.

There will be no shortage of competition for Cannon's signature if he becomes available, but Rovers should do everything possible to get a deal over the line.

Justin Peach

It's clear Blackburn need goals next season with Ben Brereton-Diaz departing to Villarreal at the expiration of his contract. Couple that with Sam Gallagher lacking a clinical presence, ensuring a goalscorer is brought in is essential for the Lancashire side.

With Cannon, there are obvious risks with him still being young, but his form at Preston should convince many, including myself, that he's capable of being a regular goalscorer once again.

Eights goals in 20 appearances is an impressive feat, with his goals keeping Preston in the hunt for the playoffs for most of the second half of the season.

Not only that, but his goal conversion of 24% is impressive considering his young age, as well as his ability to get into goal scoring positions. Blackburn lacked a central figure last season in the box, with Cannon almost certainly filling that void should he be able to replicate his form from this season.

For that reason, it should be a no-brainer for Rovers pushing for the young striker's signature.