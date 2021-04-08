‘It should be a no-brainer’ – Big decision awaits Watford and 30-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Kiko Femenia has become an ever-present figure in Watford’s backline this season.

The Spaniard has made 34 Championship appearances and has proven to be a key cog in Xisco Munoz’s side as they currently sit in second spot in the table, with automatic promotion firmly in their sights.

However, there is some uncertainty with regards to Femenia’s future at Vicarage Road with his contract expiring in the summer and interest from Trabzonspor recently emerging in the 30-year-old.

With this in mind, Watford face a decision on whether to extend his stay at the Hornets or look to move him on.

What should they do? We discuss….

Toby Wilding

I do think that this is an agreement that Watford ought to be looking into.

Femenia has been a rather important player for the Hornets in their quest to get back into the Premier League this season, so it would make sense to keep hold of some of their more influential figures such as the Spaniard.

Indeed, given he is a player who already has plenty of top-flight experience under his belt both with Watford and elsewhere, it may make sense to keep him around for that know-how, which could be useful for them if, as looks likely, they do secure promotion back to the Premier League.

It is also worth noting that with clubs from elsewhere taking an interest in the defender, it could be sensible for them to extend his contract anyway, then they can at least receive a fee for Femenia if he is to leave Vicarage Road this summer, meaning it does seem as though this is an agreement they ought to be trying to secure for more than one reason.

George Dagless

I think it’s a conversation they’ll be looking to sort.

He’s been a regular member of the side this season and has bagged a handful of assists as well as obviously being part of a team that has been exemplary defensively speaking in the Championship.

It seems like he is getting linked away at the moment, too, with interest from Turkey being reported of late and so it’s something Watford will need to sort soon before he agrees a deal elsewhere.

He’s a player with quality, though, so it might be worth looking to keep him on.

Jacob Potter

They should definitely be looking at extending his contract.

I’ve been really impressed with Femenia so far this season, and deserves a new contract, even if they’re to win promotion into the Premier League this term.

The defender has made a positive impact at both ends of the pitch for Xisco Munoz’s side, and he’ll fancy his chances of performing to a similar standard in the Premier League.

They’re well-placed to win promotion into the Premier League this term, and Femenia deserves another shot in the top-flight.

It should be a no-brainer for the Hornets to tie him down to a new deal at the earliest of opportunities.