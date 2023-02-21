“It should all be about playing time” – Birmingham player set for major summer dilemma amid Liverpool and Leeds transfer links: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City have brought through some promising youngsters over the years, with the next one potentially making a big move away from St. Andrew’s being George Hall.

The Blues are no stranger to developing midfield talents, with Jude Bellingham going on to move to Borussia Dortmund for £25 million and is now an England international, and Hall could be following in his footsteps.

The 18-year-old made his professional debut in January 2022 and has racked up 23 appearances for City, with his regular outings from the bench in the Championship under John Eustace this season seeing him attract major attention.

A plethora of Premier League sides have been linked with his services, with Leeds United, Everton and Liverpool all vying for his services.

With a contract that expires in 2024, Hall has a big decision to make over the summer – does he push for a transfer to a top flight club or does he not kick up a fuss and aim to get more game-time with Birmingham? The FLW team have had their say on the matter…

Toby Wilding

It does feel like a move to somewhere like Liverpool or Leeds could be well worth pursuing for Hall in the summer.

The chance to move to Anfield is not one that a lot of players get in their career, and it is something that could change his long term prospects drastically, both from a footballing and financial perspective.

As a result, it could certainly be argued that Hall has to be looking to try and make this happen, especially when you consider the position that Birmingham themselves are currently in.

A poor run of form means the club are not far from being dragged into another Championship relegation battle, while off the pitch, uncertainty reigns over a potential takeover, and the charges now hanging over the club from the EFL.

That may mean St Andrew’s is not the most stable place for a player to be right now, so you could understand it if Hall was to look for a move away from Birmingham in the summer, should the opportunity arise.

Alfie Burns

There’s absolutely no reason why Hall should be pushing to leave Birmingham.

The midfielder is getting the exposure he needs at St Andrew’s. He could be playing more, but he’s getting more first-team involvement with Blues than he would be at Liverpool or Leeds.

Naturally there’s perks to going to Liverpool or Leeds given their current standings, yet it should all be about playing time for Hall.

Birmingham can offer him a clear pathway into the first-team and more senior minutes than he’d get in the Premier League.

Pushing for too much, too soon, in his career would leave Hall potentially stunting his development.

Ben Wignall

I can see both sides of the argument here, but I think Hall could be better seeing out his contract at Birmingham and leaving in 2024.

The allure of the Premier League as a teenager will be hard to ignore, and when clubs like Leeds and Liverpool are interested then it can be tempting to get ahead of yourself, but he’s getting a lot of appearances at a good level this season.

Yes, he’s not starting much, but Hall is being gradually eased in and when Hannibal returns to Manchester United at the end of the season, a gap will open up in the midfield for him if John Eustace believes he is ready.

Hall only has to look to one of his former youth team-mates – albeit a couple of age groups higher – in Amari Miller who moved to Leeds in 2021 following a few first-team appearances for City – he hasn’t kicked on at Elland Road and hasn’t been named in a single Premier League matchday squad.

This summer could be too soon for Hall to force a move – I’d be staying at Birmingham into next season and then see what happens.