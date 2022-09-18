“It seems very harsh” – Cardiff City make surprise managerial decision: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City announced the surprise departure of manager Steve Morison on Sunday afternoon, ending his reign at less than a year.

Morison took over from Mick McCarthy last October, initially on a temporary basis, before landing the job full-time, and he steered the Bluebirds away from immediate relegation danger in the 2021-22 season.

It hasn’t been the greatest of starts to the new campaign for Cardiff and Morison as they sit in 18th position after 10 matches, but things looked to be on the up after a 3-2 victory away at Middlesbrough in midweek.

What followed though was a dismal 1-0 defeat on the road to Huddersfield Town, and that result was seemingly the final nail in the coffin for Morison.

Did Morison deserve to lose his job though, especially so early in the season? We’ve asked the FLW team for their thoughts on what has been a contentious decision.

Toby Wilding

This feels like a somewhat surprising move for Cardiff to have made here.

Despite a recent dip in form, the Bluebirds did seem to enjoy a solid start to the season that showed the potential they had under Morison.

Indeed, looking back to last season, Morison was capable of turning around a Cardiff side in poor form, meaning you imagine he would have had a good chance of turning this around, had he been given the opportunity to do so.

It is also worth remembering that after a summer of such drastic turnover in the playing squad, those new individuals will likely need time to gel, before they can be expected to really hit top form.

As a result, this does look like being something of a knee-jerk decision from Cardiff, especially given how much they had appeared to back Morison with some of those high profile signings in the summer.

Chris Gallagher

This certainly came as a surprise.

Firstly, it seems very harsh on Morison because he oversaw a ridiculous turnover of players in the summer and was tasked with changing the style of play.

So, it was never going to be easy to get an immediate response. As well as that, there have been signs of promise, with the one at Middlesbrough the obvious.

Having said that, the results have been inconsistent and there’s no guarantee that Morison was going to make the improvements that Cardiff hope for.

Nevertheless, this still seems like a bold call and it will ultimately depend on what manager they bring in as to whether it’s the right call.

Ben Wignall

With the Championship seemingly as open as it is this season – although we seem to say that every year – it seems baffling to sack Morison so early on in the season when he’s picked up some decent results.

Obviously there has been some teething issues with his new-look squad that was constructed over the summer, but a 3-2 victory away at Middlesbrough in midweek should have really afforded him some more time.

Whilst a loss to Huddersfield on paper considering how they’ve played this season is really poor, it shouldn’t be a reason to sack Morison when he’s been able to bring in a whole load of new players.

It’s even more bizarre considering Morison never really seemed to be in immediate danger of losing his job, and it may be a decision that Cardiff end up regretting.