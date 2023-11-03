Highlights Coventry City is struggling in the current season despite their success in the Championship last season and the addition of new players.

The team's goalkeeper, Ben Wilson, has been inconsistent and may need to be replaced by Brad Collins, who has a good pedigree and experience.

Collins has been keeping Wilson on his toes and could be a solid replacement for the struggling goalkeeper in upcoming matches.

Considering how good they were last season in the Championship, it has been a tough start to the 2023-24 season for Coventry City.

The Sky Blues were incredibly unfortunate to not make it back to the Premier League for the first time in 2022 years when they were defeated in a play-off final penalty shootout by Luton, and then they inevitably lost their two star players in Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres for big fees.

Whilst Mark Robins was given a warchest to spend to upgrade his side in multiple positions, it hasn't quite clicked for them so far, as after 14 matches in the second tier season, Cov sit in 20th position in the table - albeit they are six full points clear of the drop zone at this current moment.

Despite big-money arrivals like Haji Wright, Ellis Simms and Liam Kitching, things are yet to fall into place and Robins needs results to come soon before City are in an actual relegation battle.

One place that Coventry should have theoretically had stability though was in-between the sticks, with Ben Wilson continuing as Robins' starting goalkeeper after winning the Championship's Golden Glove last season.

However, even the 31-year-old has been struggling in the current campaign, perhaps because of the differing options ahead of him in the three-man defence.

Should Ben Wilson be dropped by Mark Robins?

In the second half of last season, Kyle McFadzean was formidable with Luke McNally and Callum Doyle either side of him, but both of those young loanees went elsewhere in the Championship and now, Robins has the likes of Bobby Thomas, Liam Kitching, Luis Binks and Joel Latibeaudiere to choose from.

Perhaps there is a lack of trust in his new team-mates right now, but Wilson hasn't been at his best, as showed when West Brom came to the CBS Arena on Monday evening.

In the early stages of the match, Wilson spilled a pretty routine long shot from Nathaniel Chalobah and it landed right in the path of Grady Diangana, who capitalised from close range to pubish the stopper's mistake.

Wilson has definitely looked less solid so far this season, and it may now be time for Robins to give his second-choice stopper Brad Collins a go.

Robins brought Collins to the CBS Arena to add competition to his goalkeeping ranks, even though Wilson was statistically the top 'keeper in the division last season.

Weekly wages: Coventry City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Wilson only got his chance though after a poor first few games for Simon Moore, so it shows that things can change very quickly when it comes to selection plans.

And Collins will have almost certainly been keeping Wilson on his toes in recent weeks - even if he hasn't exactly showed it with some of his performances.

Who is Brad Collins?

Collins, despite being only 26 years of age, has plenty of experience and a good pedigree, having come through the Chelsea youth system and he had two decent loan spells at Forest Green Rovers and Burton Albion before joining Barnsley permanently in 2019.

Whilst he wasn't always a starting goalkeeper with the Tykes, Collins kept nine clean sheets in 22 appearances in 2020-21 in their run to the second tier play-offs and then kept his spot for the following campaign, although the Yorkshire side were relegated to League One in that season.

Conceding less than a goal a game in League One last season until a mid-season injury, Collins was doing just fine, but when he returned to fitness he could not displace Harry Isted at Oakwell, so aside from one EFL Cup game for Coventry in August, he has not played since February.

That shouldn't be an issue though for Collins to slot in to replace Wilson, and it should really be on Robins' mind before Coventry make the trip up the M6 to take on Preston North End on Saturday afternoon.