“It seems to be working” – Sheffield United fan pundit discusses Reda Khadra sitution

Sheffield United have enjoyed an excellent start to the season, and after 10 games thus far, they currently sit top of the Championship pile.

Accumulating 23 points in their 10 matches, the Blades are three points ahead of Norwich City in second and are five points ahead of Reading in third.

Possessing an abidance of riches at his disposal, one player that has added real attacking threat and creativity over the last few weeks is Reda Khadra.

When asked if the Brighton & Hove Albion loanee should be brought into the starting XI, FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse said: “We’ve had an excellent start to the season so far and I personally wouldn’t be changing the starting line up as it seems to be working.

“Bringing Khadra into the XI would mean changing the balance of the team and taking a body out of the midfield role and that body would come out of the left-centre-midfield side and I can’t see us wanting to do that after the start we’ve had.

“What Khadra does provide is energy, positivity and quality off the bench, and his goal showed that.

“I think he can be a very successful substitute up against tired legs and I believe he should stay in that role for the time being.

“Of course, there does become more of a question, should someone within the starting line up not be performing to as high a level but at the moment, I wouldn’t change the balance of the side just to fit Khadra in.

The verdict

As Owain rightly hints at here, they have found a system that is working at present, and whilst Reda Khadra’s performances would justify a starting place, he is someone who can make a big impact from the bench.

Possessing bundles of pace, energy, creativity and directness, Khadra is an exciting attacker who will run defences ragged in the closing stages of a match.

If form dips, then yes, there would be an argument for finding a starting spot for Khadra, however, as things stand, there is no reason to change things up.

As Owain also points out, not only would Paul Heckingbottom would be changing personnel if they were to bring Khadra into the starting XI, but they would also be switching systems to adapt and adjust.