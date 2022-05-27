“It seems like a no brainer” – Stoke City weigh up move to sign 23-year old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City have entered the race to sign Cameron Humphreys, according to the Daily Mail.

The defender is available as a free agent having departed Belgian side Zulte Waregem at the end of the season.

The Potters face competition from the likes of Sheffield United, Bournemouth and Rangers to capture the 23-year old’s signature.

Here, we ask our FLW writers their verdict on this potential signing for Michael O’Neill’s side…

Ben Wignall

With Humphreys’ contract at Zulte Waregem coming to an end this summer, it makes sense for the centre-back to head back home to England with an enhanced reputation.

Humphreys has clearly been talented from an early age as he was capped by England at four different youth levels, and he took a gamble on himself to leave Manchester City and seek game-time on the continent.

The centre of defence doesn’t exactly look to be a position that Stoke need to strengthen too much though if they plan on playing with a back four.

Ben Wilmot, Phil Jagielka, Harry Souttar – when recovered from a knee injury – and young Connor Taylor, who impressed on loan at Bristol Rovers this past season, are seemingly more-than enough options for Michael O’Neill.

However, if O’Neill is planning on playing with a back three then defensive reinforcements will be needed, and in that case, Humphreys would be a smart addition on a free.

Charlie Gregory

Cameron Humphreys could be a very good and underrated signing by Stoke if they can pull it off.

He’s only 23-years-old, so has the potential to get even better and to be worth plenty down the line and considering he can currently be snapped up on a free, it seems like a no brainer. He’s been solid enough for Zulte Waregem too, so it isn’t as though he isn’t proven.

He also came up through the ranks with Man City so has been exposed to some English football and having played in Europe now, already has over 50 appearances to his name and plenty of first-team experience.

He might not be a name that too many are familiar with right now but it could be one of those deals that really pays off for the Potters in the long run if they can get a deal done.

Carla Devine

It’s hard to know how the signing of Cameron Humphreys would shape up in all honesty. There’s no doubt that the 23-year-old has shown plenty of promise having played for England up to U19 level and done well with Manchester City’s U23s.

Since moving to Belgium, the defender has been able to break into the first team of Zulte Waregem and made 26 appearances this season in the top flight of Belgium football.

Based on his time in football so far, it seems as though Humphreys could do well in the Championship but it will be interesting to see how his talent translates to the Championship.

If his taken is up to scratch though, you could definitely see him fitting into the Stoke side and providing a youthful aspect. Furthermore, with a number of defenders at the club being out of contract this summer, the club may need his services.