Chelsea are considering a move for Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams.

According to The Athletic, the US international has emerged as a potential transfer target for the Blues.

The Premier League side are looking to bolster their midfield options and have been unable to prise away top target Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

Multiple bids have been rejected for the Ecuador international, the most recent of which was worth £80 million.

This has seen the London side consider alternatives in the market, leading to an interest in the Leeds player.

It has been claimed that Adams has a relegation release clause in his contract that is now active, which is believed to be worth around only £20 million.

Should Chelsea pursue a move for Tyler Adams?

FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith has praised the performances of Adams for Leeds over the last year, claiming he stood out in an otherwise disappointing campaign last year for the squad.

However, he is unsure of whether he is capable of competing at a level Chelsea will be looking to reach this season, but still expects the 24-year-old to depart Elland Road this summer.

“Adams was a shining light for us last season, given how bad we were and how good he was,” Smith told Football League World.

“So no one would really begrudge him heading back to the Premier League if the interest came.

“Especially if someone like Chelsea came in, who would be paying him a lot more than we were.

“In terms of the player himself, I think it’s a tough ask to go to Chelsea and dictate the midfield, which he would be asked to do week-in, week-out, given what we know about his strengths, and mainly his weaknesses, on the ball.

“In a more general sense, a move away does seem like it could still be likely despite his injury.

“Knowing how many teams are in the market for a defensive midfielder at the moment, it seems inevitable that someone is going to try and come in for him.”

Leeds’ league campaign gets underway on Sunday against Cardiff City in a 2.30pm clash at Elland Road.

This will be Daniel Farke’s first competitive game in charge of the Yorkshire side after taking the reins during the off-season.

Would Tyler Adams be a good signing for Chelsea?

Considering the huge difference in valuation between Caicedo and Adams, this would be a significantly cheaper option for the Blues.

Adams isn’t quite to the same level as Caicedo, but he could still be good enough to do a job for Chelsea in their midfield.

Mauricio Pochettino needs to reinforce his options in that area given the lack of depth currently in his squad.

Adams and Enzo Fernandez could form a solid partnership that could be the basis of their midfield for the next season, it would certainly be an upgrade on their current options.